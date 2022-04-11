InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Photo Display for Holiday Parties (LVT-292)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique photo display to capture guests' attention and entertain them throughout a holiday party," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the AMERICAN HOLIDAY CLASSIC. My design could provide the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys hosting holiday gatherings."

The invention provides a convenient way to share treasured photos and videos at holiday celebrations. In doing so, it allows family or friends to feel closer to one another. It also could enhance entertainment and it could spark conversation. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use and display so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

