Evofem Announces Karina Fedasz as Company's New Head of Business Development

Fedasz will Focus on Opening New Markets for Evofem's First - and Only – in-Class Contraceptive, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate)

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) today announced the appointment of Karina Fedasz as its Head of Business Development. At Evofem, Karina will oversee the company's business development, product and pipeline portfolios, new business ventures, and the advancement of access partnerships around the world.

Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM) (PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Evofem is bringing increasing numbers of women access to Phexxi, a hormone-free contraceptive, in the United States. We are now stepping up efforts to bring women access to Phexxi outside the U.S.," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem. "Karina's decades of success in deal-making, in our ever-increasing global economy, has already started helping Evofem establish and build the partnerships that will allow Phexxi access to new markets around the world."

Fedasz has held various executive roles in business development, operations, finance, and mergers and acquisitions. Earlier in her career, while at JP Morgan, she executed partnerships and deals around the globe as well as at a variety of start-ups. These deals and partnerships have included nine-figure acquisitions and have assisted companies in growing into multi-million-dollar corporations in less than three years. Fedasz graduated from UCLA and received her MBA from Columbia Business School.

"Evofem offers the opportunity to work with a world-class team focused on helping women around the globe maintain control of their reproductive health," said Karina Fedasz, Head of Business Development. "Our strategy is clear and set on opening new markets for Phexxi outside the U.S."

Evofem will report its first-quarter 2022 results on May 4, 2022.

About Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate)

Phexxi® is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex.

Important Safety Information

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infections have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection, or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information at www.phexxi.com.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Intended for United States residents only.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, market and other conditions, the likelihood or ability to consummate an ex-U.S. transaction, whether any regulatory approvals for marketing of Phexxi outside the U.S. can be obtained, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Media Contact

Jack Hirschfield

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

jhirschfield@evofem.com

(512) 674-5163

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

araskopf@evofem.com

(917) 673-5775

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.