Ellucian Names Deborah Quazzo to Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Deborah Quazzo, the Managing Partner of GSV Ventures and Co-founder of the ASU+GSV Summit, has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Introduced at Ellucian Live, higher education's premier technology conference, Ms. Quazzo has deep insight and perspective on education's innovative technology landscape and opportunities to upskill today's workforce.

"We are thrilled to welcome Deborah to the Ellucian Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging her incredible experience across higher education and workforce training to accelerate our mission of serving institutions and enabling greater student success," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Deborah's impressive track record in driving transformation and bringing together the brightest minds in the industry to create change will help Ellucian on its path to future growth."

"As a 25-year veteran of the education technology sector, I have known the storied history of Ellucian as a higher ed technology innovator for many years. I am proud to be joining the board of a preeminent edtech company led by a top female technology executive in Laura Ipsen," said Deborah Quazzo. "As the global higher education sector undergoes rapid transformation, I am most impressed by the Ellucian team's laser focus on modernization of solutions at scale with a holistic focus on student success from academics to student well-being. I look forward to being a part of this journey."

As Managing Partner of GSV Ventures, a venture fund investing in education and workforce skills technologies, Ms. Quazzo was named to Insider's inaugural list of top 100 seed investors. The ASU+GSV Summit, co-founded by Ms. Quazzo, celebrates innovations and innovators across the global "preK to Gray" learning and workforce skills landscape and attracts over 10,000 live and virtual attendees.

Ms. Quazzo serves on a number of education sector boards including Ascend Learning, Class Technologies, Degreed and Turnitin. Her past and present investments include CampusLogic, Coursera, Guild Education, Handshake, MasterClass and Pluralsight, amongst others.

Ms. Quazzo graduated cum laude with a BA in history from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard University.

