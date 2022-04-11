E Source 2022 Utility Ad Awards Contest is now open

E Source is now accepting submissions for the top utility advertising campaigns

BOULDER, Colo., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source, the data authority for the utility industry and enabler of The Sustainable UtilityTM, is pleased to announce the launch of the 2022 E Source Utility Ad Awards Contest. The annual contest recognizes and rewards creative excellence in utility advertising. The contest is now open and accepting entries until May 20 from any electric, gas, or water utility located in the US or Canada.

E Source logo (PRNewsfoto/E Source Companies LLC) (PRNewswire)

Judges will have high expectations as the 14th year of the annual competition begins. E Source encourages utility marketers and advertising agencies to submit their most-effective and creative campaigns, which should include multiple pieces of content to demonstrate the breadth of the campaign. Find full submission terms at www.esource.com/adcontest.

E Source will present awards in the following categories:

Energy-efficiency and demand-response programs

Solar, storage, EVs, and electrification

Safety and emergency or outage communications

Brand

Home energy management and smart home

Self-service (bill pay, start or stop service, etc.)

"We're so excited to see this year's utility ad campaigns that generated results for your brand awareness, website traffic, and program participation," says Sannie Sieper, director of marketing for E Source. "As you start your submissions, think about providing the campaigns that tell a story of internal or external growth. Did utility marketers adapt their advertising methods to connect with customers during these challenging times? That's what I'm most excited to see."

An independent group of leading creative directors, graphic designers, art directors, and writers will review and score the entries based on ad effectiveness, objectives, message, memorability, and creativity. E Source will honor the winners at the E Source Forum 2022 and publish information about the winning campaigns on the E Source website.

Find winning ads from previous years at www.esource.com/adcontest-winners.

About E Source

E Source is the data authority for the utility industry. From primary research, consulting, and operational data systems selection and implementation expertise to breakthrough predictive data science services and AI applications, E Source enables energy and water utilities to collect, enhance, and use data to transform their operations and solve their sustainability, safety, reliability, equity, and cost challenges. E Source brings to each engagement an unrivaled understanding of what works and how to implement it, increasing speed to value. For more information, visit www.esource.com.

Public relations contact

Sannie Sieper, Director of Marketing, E Source

sannie_sieper@esource.com

303-345-9138

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE E Source Companies LLC