Approved Energy and Rise Energy Services announce long-term energy advisory services agreement

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Energy is pleased to announce it has engaged RISE Energy Services in a multi-year advisory services agreement. RISE is led by energy industry veterans John Schultz and Mark Taddeo. The agreement covers natural gas and power market expansion, talent acquisition, product development and sales and marketing support.

"We are very excited to partner with RISE Energy Services as we expand our natural gas and power business," says Vincent Theurer, CEO of Approved Energy. "As one of the largest agreeenergy suppliers in the Metro New York City area, we believe Approved Energy is uniquely positioned to grow its natural gas and power business".

"We are proud to partner with Approved Energy as they have the resources and talent to become a leading natural gas and power supplier to Commercial, Industrial, Small Business and Residential consumers", says Mark Taddeo, Co-Founder and Principal of RISE Energy Services.

About Approved Energy…

Approved Energy is a division of Approved Oil Company. Founded in 1932, Approved Oil Company is the largest family-owned fuel oil and service provider to thousands of energy consumers in the New York Metropolitan area.

About RISE Energy Services…

RISE is an energy advisory and services company. We help energy consumers set and achieve sustainability goals and support energy companies and investors by improving the returns on their existing and prospective investments.

