aha! partners with One Tree Planted to plant one tree for every booking made between April 11 and May 11, 2022

"One for One" Initiative, launched ahead of National Park Week and Earth Day, will help reforest areas across the West affected by devastating wildfires

RENO, Nev., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted. For every booking made through May 11, aha! will plant one tree.

"More than 1.5 million acres burned in the Sierra Nevada in 2021 - a new record. We saw devastating wildfires affect communities across the west, including many of the destinations we fly to," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "We jumped at the chance to support reforestation efforts by partnering with One Tree Planted and their 'One for One' initiative."

The partnership is designed to be simple for customers to get involved in global reforestation. For every aha! booking made through May 11, 2022, the company will give $1 to One Tree Planted to plant one tree. The trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where there has been deforestation.

