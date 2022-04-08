Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires SPL

Industry-Leading Testing, Inspection and Certification Company is Newest Platform to Join Business Services Vertical

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced its acquisition of SPL, a leader in testing, inspection, and certification ("TIC") services for energy and environmental markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SPL, an industry leader in TIC services, serves more than 1,700 customers, including some of the largest global energy companies. SPL operates 22 lab testing and service centers that analyze hundreds of thousands of samples annually for physical and chemical composition of hydrocarbons, lubricants, and wastewater. Its service centers house more than 250 highly trained technicians who inspect, install, and maintain field measurement systems for customers. Besides testing and services, SPL offers unique digital services, including production allocation, flow assurance, and data management.

SPL serves an international customer network, spanning the North American, EMEA, and APAC markets. SPL assists clients with transactional obligations, regulatory compliance, and energy production monitoring. SPL is also at the forefront of helping customers maintain proper environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") standards through its water testing labs. SPL sets itself apart through its technical expertise and breadth of integrated services, and by helping set industry standards in partnership with regulatory bodies.

"SPL's advanced capabilities, deep expertise, best-in-class technology, and long-term relationships make the company a trusted partner to a diverse network of energy-related asset owners, operators, and customers," said Scott Perry, partner at Sentinel. "SPL's senior leadership team, with nearly 200 years of combined experience, has driven an impressive organic growth plan, including completion of five acquisitions since 2017."

"SPL is well-positioned to benefit from the investments we have made to expand our capabilities and organization," said Jeff Hibbeler, SPL's CEO. "Our industry has entered a secular upswing, and we believe Sentinel's proven expertise in helping companies like ours accelerate growth organically and via acquisitions will enable SPL to outperform."

Sentinel has significant investment experience with business services, including those in the TIC energy and environmental services space. Previous investments include Apex (environmental services specializing in water resources and industrial hygiene), Trinity (air quality consulting and compliance services in the U.S.), Precision Pipeline Solutions (specialty technical services to natural gas and electric utilities), and Engineered Controls International (specialized pressure regulators, valves, and control equipment for liquified and compressed gasses).

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel specializes in buying and building midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, operational turnarounds, and minority junior capital solutions. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About SPL

SPL is a market leader in the testing, inspection, and certification services for the energy and environmental markets. SPL serves a global customer base of more than 1,700 from 22 strategic locations, and offers end-to-end testing, measurement, and reporting solutions. To learn more, please visit www.SPL-Inc.com.

