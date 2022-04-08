PokerStars and FanDuel Join Forces to Strike Major Partnership Deal with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

First Deal in North America Featuring Multiple Flutter Entertainment plc Brands

FanDuel Sportsbook Designated as Official Sports Betting Partner of MLSE

PokerStars Designated as Official Gaming Partner of MLSE

Strategic Partnership Includes Integration with MLSE Teams

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars and FanDuel Sportsbook today announced their partnership together with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). The strategic partnership sees the FanDuel Sportsbook designated as an official sports betting partner, and PokerStars as an official gaming partner. The two will unite in this major deal to offer fans and gaming players in Ontario a powerful combination of entertainment through leading sports, poker and casino gaming experiences. The launch of PokerStars is subject to successful registration by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and execution of an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario.

FanDuel designated as Official Sports Betting Partner and PokerStars designated as Official Gaming Partner of MLSE.

This partnership, a first of its kind for Flutter Entertainment plc in North America, offers FanDuel and PokerStars an opportunity to showcase their brands to some of the most loyal sports fans in Canada. In addition to the use of MLSE team marks in advertising and marketing, FanDuel Sportsbook, PokerStars Casino and PokerStars will be featured prominently throughout Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors games including rink board and on-court signage. The partnership will also allow FanDuel Sportsbook and PokerStars to collaborate on marketing integrations with all of MLSE's teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, Toronto Argonauts and Toronto Marlies.

"The Maple Leafs, Raptors and Toronto FC are pioneering franchises and major pillars in Canadian sports culture," said Dale Hooper, General Manager, FanDuel Canada. "As we bring FanDuel to Ontario, we want to collaborate with globally recognized enterprises like MLSE to bring unique content experiences to some of Canada's most dedicated sports fans."

"We have epic plans for our community in Canada, and are excitedly looking forward to creating some incredible experiences in our birth country, when we launch very soon," said Tom Warren, PokerStars Marketing Director. "Partnering with MLSE gives us the opportunity to reach passionate fans across Ontario with a wide remit of poker and casino, heighten experiences wherever we can, and be a part of some major winning moments."

"We are thrilled to partner with Flutter Entertainment, a global leader and one of the most trusted operators in the sports betting industry," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "As the Online Gaming markets open in Ontario, we have worked hard to find partners who aligned with both our vision for innovation, and our values including a shared commitment to responsible gaming. We look forward to working with Flutter and providing a platform for them to engage with the millions of 19+ Ontario residents who are fans of our teams."

Responsible gaming is a priority, and FanDuel and PokerStars' safer gaming protections make them leaders in responsible gaming worldwide and will be replicated in Canada and supported and promoted by MLSE teams via a range of media assets including TV and radio spots. To learn more about FanDuel's commitment to protecting players, visit https://www.fanduel.com/rg/canada or https://www.pokerstars.net/about/responsible-gaming/ .

About FanDuel Group & PokerStars

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in North America, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino, and TVG. PokerStars, the premier global iGaming company, operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 225 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

FanDuel Group and PokerStars are ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

