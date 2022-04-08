New Frontier Group Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Recognition of International Healthcare Transformation and Savings

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Group (NFG), a leading cost management organization focused on enhancing global healthcare, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. April 2022 reflects New Frontier Group's long-standing commitment to the transformation of global cost management.

NFG has stayed focused on rapidly changing technology and partnerships that lower healthcare costs for clients.

"We are excited to mark our 20th anniversary and celebrate progress alongside our clients," stated Gitte Bach, CEO. "Throughout our 20 years, we have focused on rapidly changing technology and partnerships that lowered healthcare costs for clients. The past 2 years were unpredictable, but we stayed committed to being an anchor in our industry by setting the bar high with our solutions."

New Frontier Group has built expansive global pricing databases for optimal outcomes, pricing consistency, and transparency during its tenure as an organization. The pandemic brought decreased international travel, but an increased need for innovation in cost management. The most recent product launched by NFG during the pandemic, NFGTelecare, addressed a much-needed gap in the global market.

Randall Condie, COO, stated "Within our 20-year history, urgent care was seen as cost containment, but we saw an opportunity to offer global telecare to further reduce costs. We are already starting to see most non-life-threatening visits done in a digital setting. We realize that telecare is not just a trend, but a healthcare option that is expanding and will continue to do so for many years to come."

Jules Christian, Strategic Project Lead, added, "Looking to the future, we remain committed to consistently reviewing, innovating, and launching digital solutions that fit the needs of our global clients."

About New Frontier Group:

Organizations who have members travelling or living outside of their home country need global solutions to connect their members to the right care at the right price. New Frontier Group is consistently transforming global healthcare and rising to new challenges their clients face. Solutions include global provider networks, cost management, pharmacy benefits, telecare, and concierge services.

