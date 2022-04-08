Diamond Braces' New Informational Article Advises Ortho Residency Grads on Their Post-Graduation Career Options

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Braces, one of the Northeast's leading group orthodontic practices, has a new informational article available to advise upcoming orthodontic residency grads about their options as they begin their professional careers.

"5 Reasons Why New Orthodontic Residency Graduates Should Join Diamond Braces" offers a look at multiple ways Diamond Braces gives young orthodontists an opportunity to work as a professional without worrying about the uncertainty and complications surrounding operating their own standalone practice.

Rather than throwing their young doctors into the proverbial deep end, residency graduates at Diamond Braces learn under the tutelage of an experienced orthodontist before handling cases on their own. Along with using common educational exercises like shadowing, Diamond Braces also offers young doctors an easily accessible and secure database that allows them to access patient records from anywhere, letting them ask questions of our doctors regarding a patient's treatment plan, clinical applications, or to simply help with the decision-making process.

Among the topics covered in "5 Reasons Why…" include:

Diamond Braces' specialization in orthodontics versus general dentistry

Mentorship programs

Continuing education allowances

Pathways to partnership - both equity and non-equity

Advanced technology designed to streamline daily operations

Doctor-friendly contracts with multiple benefits and without non-compete requirements

"Diamond Braces is proud to offer young doctors a place to grow as professionals and as people," said Dr. Oleg Drut, Chief Dental Officer at Diamond Braces. "This new informational article will concisely explain to residency graduates that our company can offer them a safe place to begin their careers and learn to become true orthodontic professionals under the guidance of one of our veteran doctors."

To read "5 Reasons Why New Orthodontic Residency Graduates Should Join Diamond Braces," visit the Diamond Braces website here. There, you'll be able to read the article, contact a Diamond Braces representative for more information, or apply to join the Diamond Braces team. Diamond Braces looks forward to meeting the next generation of great orthodontists!

About Diamond Braces

Diamond Braces, a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider, is a leader in a quality orthodontic care on the East Coast. For over 20 years, Diamond Braces has been guided by its principles of affordability, accessibility, and amazing service. For more information, visit www.diamondbraces.com

CONTACT: Jeff Kotuby, jeffk@diamondbraces.com

