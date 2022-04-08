St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Consolidated revenue increased 1% for the quarter and 6% year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 23% for the quarter and 9% year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 24% for the quarter and 32% year-to-date
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of $16.2 million ($0.08 per share basic) for the quarter and $92.4 million ($0.44 per share basic) year-to-date
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) of 2.70 times at February 28, 2022, down from 2.76 times at August 31, 2021
  • Free cash flow(1) of $88.4 million for the quarter and $168.4 million year-to-date

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.

"Corus has delivered modest consolidated revenue growth in a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second quarter," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Q2 results reflect strong subscriber revenue gains and a recovery in our radio business, offset primarily by lower timing-related content licensing revenues. We delivered strong free cash flow and strengthened our capital structure, providing a solid foundation for our growth initiatives in the years to come. At the mid-way point of our year, Corus is well positioned to benefit from the disciplined execution of our strategic plan and priorities as the economy reopens."

Financial Highlights


Three months ended



Six months ended



February 28,

%


February 28,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2022

2021

Change


2022

2021

Change

Revenue








Television

339,661

338,519

0%


774,408

730,621

6%

Radio

22,000

20,355

8%


51,126

48,608

5%


361,661

358,874

1%


825,534

779,229

6%







Segment profit (loss) (1)








Television (2) (3)

92,723

119,556

(22%)


271,609

299,121

(9%)

Radio (2) (3)

125

1,409

(91%)


5,871

8,550

(31%)

Corporate (2)

(6,292)

(8,325)

(24%)


(13,754)

(16,424)

(16%)


86,556

112,640

(23%)


263,726

291,247

(9%)







Segment profit margin (1)








Television

27%

35%



35%

41%

Radio

1%

7%



11%

18%


Consolidated

24%

31%



32%

37%








Net income attributable to shareholders

16,221

35,300

(54%)


92,386

111,964

(17%)

Basic earnings per share

$0.08

$0.17



$0.44

$0.54


Diluted earnings per share

$0.08

$0.17



$0.44

$0.54








Free cash flow (1)

88,417

89,690

(1%)


168,404

152,064

11%



(1)

In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Company's Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

(2)

No claims for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") have been made in fiscal 2022. In the prior year, segment profit for the quarter included $4.4 million (Television: $3.6 million; Radio: $0.7 million; Corporate: $0.1 million) and $8.2 million year-to-date (Television: $6.1 million; Radio: $1.1 million; Corporate: $1.0 million) of CEWS.

(3)

In the prior year, segment profit included relief on regulatory fees. As a result, CRTC part I and II fees have increased by $7.8 million (Television: $7.1 million; Radio: $0.7 million) in the quarter and by $8.4 million year-to-date (Television: $7.7 million; Radio: $0.7 million) compared to the same prior year periods.

Segment Revenue


Three months ended



Six months ended



February 28,

%


February 28,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

Change


2022

2021

Change

Revenue








Television

339,661

338,519

0%


774,408

730,621

6%

Advertising

184,695

185,821

(1%)


469,732

432,079

9%

Subscriber

132,823

124,211

7%


260,358

247,912

5%

Merchandising, distribution and other

22,143

28,487

(22%)


44,318

50,630

(12%)

Radio

22,000

20,355

8%


51,126

48,608

5%

Total Revenue

361,661

358,874

1%


825,534

779,229

6%









Optimized advertising revenue (1)

42%

28%

49%


39%

27%

58%

New platform revenue (2)

10%

8%

38%


9%

7%

40%



(1)

Optimized Advertising Revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Optimized advertising revenue reflects progress on the transformation of how Television advertising is sold. This metric includes revenue from audience segment selling as well as the Cynch automated buying platform expressed as a percentage of Television advertising revenue. Refer to footnote 1 on page 1 of this press release for additional information.

(2)

New Platform Revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. New platform revenue reflects progress on Corus' participation in rapidly growing streaming distribution platforms and digital advertising markets. This metric includes incremental subscriber revenue from new streaming initiatives and advertising revenue from digital platforms expressed as a percentage of total Television advertising and subscriber revenue. Refer to footnote 1 on page 1 of this press release for additional information.

Operational Highlights

The Company advanced its Strategic Priorities on multiple fronts. Corus expanded its digital and traditional video advertising offerings; new content development partnerships and international sales were secured through Corus' content business and the Company significantly increased its financial flexibility with the issuance of Senior Unsecured Notes and the extension of its credit facilities.

  • On February 9, 2022, the Company announced the expansion of its premium, multi-channel streaming service STACKTV onto Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream platforms. This marks the first time STACKTV is available as a stand-alone streaming channels bundle through a traditional distribution partner. Corus also highlighted the addition of Lifetime to its suite of networks on STACKTV.
  • As of April 4, 2022, the Company reached a new milestone of nearly 750,000 paying subscribers to its STACKTV, Nick+ and other streaming platforms, an increase from more than 725,000 paying subscribers on January 10, 2022.
  • On March 1, 2022, the Company announced the Canadian launch of Magnolia Network - Chip and Joanna Gaines' joint media venture with Discovery, Inc. The Company exclusively debuted Magnolia Network on March 28, 2022, becoming the first broadcaster outside of the U.S. to launch the channel.
  • On April 7, 2022, the Company's Corus Studios announced its largest U.S. output deal ever with streaming platform Hulu. This new multi-year agreement consists of over 400 episodes of lifestyle, renovation, unscripted and crime content from Corus Studios, building on the previously announced sale to Hulu of 200+ episodes last year.

Financial Highlights

  • Free cash flow(1) of $88.4 million in Q2 and $168.4 million year-to-date compared to $89.7 million and $152.1 million year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow(1) in the second quarter is attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities, offset by a reduction in cash used in investing activities. The increase in free cash flow(1) for the six months ended February 28, 2022 is mainly attributable to a $43.5 million venture fund distribution, offset by a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $25.9 million.
  • On February 28, 2022, the Company issued $250.0 million in principal amount of 6.0% Senior Unsecured Notes due February 28, 2030 (the "Notes"). The net proceeds therefrom were used to repay amounts under the Company's Term Credit Facility (the "Term Facility").
  • Subsequent to the quarter, the Company's credit agreement with a syndicate of banks was amended and restated effective March 18, 2022. The principal amendments effected extended the maturity dates for the Term Facility and bank revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility") to March 18, 2027.
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) was 2.70 times at February 28, 2022, down from 2.76 times at August 31, 2021, principally due to the repayment of bank loans, net of Notes issuance, in the current year of $70.2 million year-to-date, offset by the addition of $13.5 million in production financing for an acquired subsidiary.
  • As of February 28, 2022, the Company had $95.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and the committed $300.0 million Revolving Facility that remains undrawn.

(1) 

Free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2021.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.794.4605 and for North America is 1.888.204.4368. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

COVID-19 Update

Many provinces and territories have begun the gradual lifting of health restrictions related to COVID-19, which may see a phased return to on-site work across various sectors. Disruptions caused by imposition or removal of public health restrictions and rising COVID-19 infection rates, including labour shortages, employee absenteeism at the Company or its clients and suppliers, changes in consumer demand, and supply chain shortages or disruptions, particularly in the retail, tourism and entertainment sectors, can negatively impact the Company's operations and financial performance, including advertising revenue. There can be no certainty that current vaccination and public health measures can mitigate negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue, and new platform revenue that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2022, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's proposed share purchases, including the number of Class B non-voting shares to be repurchased under its normal course issuer bid, if any, and timing thereof; and expectations regarding financial performance including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract and retain advertising revenue; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2021. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the Company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The Company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION




As at February 28,

As at August 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents

95,450

43,685

Accounts receivable

387,010

325,587

Income taxes recoverable

1,517

5,597

Prepaid expenses and other assets

23,623

24,106

Total current assets

507,600

398,975

Tax credits receivable

41,910

24,501

Investments and other assets

82,449

98,667

Property, plant and equipment

301,976

316,226

Program rights

668,490

576,076

Film investments

57,686

39,732

Intangibles

1,671,864

1,687,432

Goodwill

666,753

664,958

Deferred income tax assets

43,906

50,050


4,042,634

3,856,617




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

584,648

509,817

Current portion of long-term debt

13,933

35,328

Provisions

5,181

7,202

Total current liabilities

603,762

552,347

Long-term debt

1,286,423

1,313,965

Other long-term liabilities

418,619

331,482

Provisions

9,069

9,497

Deferred income tax liabilities

421,475

428,963

Total liabilities

2,739,348

2,636,254




EQUITY



Share capital

809,932

816,189

Contributed surplus

1,511,217

1,512,431

Accumulated deficit

(1,214,468)

(1,282,897)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

36,012

21,811

Total equity attributable to shareholders

1,142,693

1,067,534

Equity attributable to non-controlling interest

160,593

152,829

Total equity

1,303,286

1,220,363


4,042,634

3,856,617

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


Three months ended

Six months ended


February 28,

February 28,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

361,661

358,874

825,534

779,229

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

275,105

246,234

561,808

487,982

Depreciation and amortization

39,747

38,301

77,128

76,288

Interest expense

25,759

24,347

51,281

49,083

Restructuring and other costs

1,011

2,988

2,054

7,324

Other income, net

(5,938)

(6,292)

(2,801)

(6,857)

Income before income taxes

25,977

53,296

136,064

165,409

Income tax expense

6,029

13,399

35,187

42,964

Net income for the period

19,948

39,897

100,877

122,445

 

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes:





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:





Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges

1,515

2,542

3,501

5,029

Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

(225)

(383)

32

(412)


1,290

2,159

3,533

4,617

Items that will not be reclassified to income:





Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets

(2,912)

(808)

10,668

(1,587)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans

3,128

6,344

2,460

9,729


216

5,536

13,128

8,142

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes

1,506

7,695

16,661

12,759

Comprehensive income for the period

21,454

47,592

117,538

135,204






Net income attributable to:





Shareholders

16,221

35,300

92,386

111,964

Non-controlling interest

3,727

4,597

8,491

10,481


19,948

39,897

100,877

122,445






Comprehensive income attributable to:





Shareholders

17,727

42,995

109,047

124,723

Non-controlling interest

3,727

4,597

8,491

10,481


21,454

47,592

117,538

135,204






Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:





Basic

$0.08

$0.17

$0.44

$0.54

Diluted

$0.08

$0.17

$0.44

$0.54

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Share
capital

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
deficit

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income

Total equity
attributable to
shareholders

Non-
controlling
interest

Total equity

As at August 31, 2021

816,189

1,512,431

(1,282,897)

21,811

1,067,534

152,829

1,220,363

Comprehensive income

92,386

16,661

109,047

8,491

117,538

Dividends declared

(24,996)

(24,996)

(6,625)

(31,621)

Business acquisition

436

436

Change in fair value of put option 








liability arising from business 








acquisition

(1,421)

(1,421)

(257)

(1,678)

Shares repurchased under 








normal course issuer bid








("NCIB")

(4,919)

(1,439)

(6,358)

(6,358)

Share repurchase commitment 








under NCIB

(1,338)

(386)

(1,724)

(1,724)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement 








benefit plans

2,460

(2,460)

Share-based compensation expense

611

611

611

Equity funding by a non-








controlling interest

5,719

5,719

As at February 28, 2022

809,932

1,511,217

(1,214,468)

36,012

1,142,693

160,593

1,303,286









(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Share
capital

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
deficit

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (deficit)

Total equity
attributable to
shareholders

Non-
controlling
interest

Total equity

As at August 31, 2020

816,189

1,511,325

(1,425,432)

(2,258)

899,824

148,595

1,048,419

Comprehensive income

111,964

12,759

124,723

10,481

135,204

Dividends declared

(24,996)

(24,996)

(8,407)

(33,403)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement 








benefit plans

9,729

(9,729)

Share-based compensation expense

561

561

561

Return of capital to non-controlling 








interest

(1,622)

(1,622)

Equity funding by a non-controlling 








interest

2,126

2,126

Reallocation of equity interest

617

617

(617)

As at February 28, 2021

816,189

1,511,886

(1,328,118)

772

1,000,729

150,556

1,151,285

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


Three months ended

Six months ended



February 28,


February 28,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income for the period

19,948

39,897

100,877

122,445

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:





Amortization of program rights

133,928

126,138

276,120

235,860

Amortization of film investments

3,473

2,656

7,084

6,920

Depreciation and amortization

39,747

38,301

77,128

76,288

Deferred income tax recovery

(2,439)

(10,878)

(2,481)

(16,237)

Share-based compensation expense

317

269

611

561

Imputed interest

11,869

11,009

23,140

22,043

Deferred fees write-off

402

402

Payment of program rights

(136,037)

(121,147)

(230,208)

(202,257)

Net spend on film investments

(12,329)

(7,557)

(27,594)

(17,306)

CRTC benefit payments

(23)

(635)

Other

(5,054)

607

(5,056)

1,279

Cash flow from operations

53,825

79,272

220,023

228,961

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

38,674

14,436

(88,821)

(71,872)

Cash provided by operating activities

92,499

93,708

131,202

157,089

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Additions to property, plant and equipment

(4,171)

(3,206)

(6,047)

(4,182)

Proceeds from sale of property

100

147

125

147

Business combination, net of cash acquired

2,606

2,606

Venture fund distribution

43,478

Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets

(596)

(1,349)

(1,218)

(1,780)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,061)

(4,408)

38,944

(5,815)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Decrease in bank loans

(271,225)

(61,119)

(319,758)

(94,636)

Financing fees

(4,400)

(4,400)

Issuance of senior unsecured notes

250,000

250,000

Share repurchase under NCIB

(5,850)

(5,850)

Return of capital to non-controlling interest

(1,622)

Equity funding by a non-controlling interest

3,742

2,126

3,742

2,126

Payment of lease liabilities

(4,153)

(3,999)

(8,168)

(7,966)

Dividends paid

(12,499)

(12,499)

(24,996)

(24,996)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(3,700)

(4,162)

(6,625)

(8,407)

Other

(215)

(362)

(2,326)

(2,451)

Cash used in financing activities

(48,300)

(80,015)

(118,381)

(137,952)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

42,138

9,285

51,765

13,322

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

53,312

49,937

43,685

45,900

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

95,450

59,222

95,450

59,222

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.





BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION










(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three months ended February 28, 2022






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

339,661

22,000

361,661

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

246,938

21,875

6,292

275,105

Segment profit (loss)(1)

92,723

125

(6,292)

86,556

Depreciation and amortization




39,747

Interest expense




25,759

Restructuring and other costs




1,011

Other income, net




(5,938)

Income before income taxes




25,977






Three months ended February 28, 2021






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

338,519

20,355

358,874

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

218,963

18,946

8,325

246,234

Segment profit (loss)(1)

119,556

1,409

(8,325)

112,640

Depreciation and amortization




38,301

Interest expense




24,347

Restructuring and other costs




2,988

Other income, net




(6,292)

Income before income taxes




53,296






Six months ended February 28, 2022






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

774,408

51,126

825,534

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

502,799

45,255

13,754

561,808

Segment profit (loss)(1)

271,609

5,871

(13,754)

263,726

Depreciation and amortization




77,128

Interest expense




51,281

Restructuring and other costs




2,054

Other income, net




(2,801)

Income before income taxes




136,064






Six months ended February 28, 2021






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

730,621

48,608

779,229

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

431,500

40,058

16,424

487,982

Segment profit (loss)(1)

299,121

8,550

(16,424)

291,247

Depreciation and amortization




76,288

Interest expense




49,083

Restructuring and other costs




7,324

Other income, net




(6,857)

Income before income taxes




165,409



(1)

Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE






Three months ended

Six months ended



February 28,


February 28,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Advertising

205,539

205,006

518,313

478,078

Subscriber

132,823

124,211

260,358

247,912

Merchandising, distribution and other

23,299

29,657

46,863

53,239


361,661

358,874

825,534

779,229

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES


Three months ended

Six months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 February 28,

February 28,

Free Cash Flow

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash provided by (used in):





Operating activities

92,499

93,708

131,202

157,089

Investing activities

(2,061)

(4,408)

38,944

(5,815)


90,438

89,300

170,146

151,274

Add: cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions and strategic investments (1)

(2,021)

390

(1,742)

790

Free cash flow

88,417

89,690

168,404

152,064



(1)

Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.


Six months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

February 28,

August 31,

Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit

2022

2021

Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options

1,300,356

1,349,293

Lease liabilities

139,700

143,546

Cash and cash equivalents

(95,450)

(43,685)

Net debt (numerator)

1,344,606

1,449,154

Segment profit (denominator) (1)

497,097

524,618

Net debt to segment profit

2.70

2.76



(1) 

Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Second Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corus-entertainment-announces-fiscal-2022-second-quarter-results-301520759.html

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.