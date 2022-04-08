CatchMark Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 5, 2022

ATLANTA, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) will release its first quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, May 5, 2022, following the market close. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, May 6, 2022 to discuss these results.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-347-1165 for U.S/Canada and 1-412-317-6011 for international callers. Participants should ask to be joined into the CatchMark call. Access to the live webcast is also available at www.catchmark.com or here. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company's website immediately after the call.

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) invests in prime timberlands located in the nation's leading mill markets, seeking to capture the highest value per acre and to generate sustainable yields through disciplined management and superior stewardship of its exceptional resources. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 369,700 acres* of timberlands located in the U.S. South. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of December 31, 2021

