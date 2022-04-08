Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Churchills International Consulting

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Nottingham, England-based Churchills International Consulting. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1974, Churchills International Consulting offers comprehensive employee benefits programs to corporate clients, with a focus on the technology sector. Offerings include critical illness, death-in-service, group pension, income protection, private dental and medical, health & wellness, discount & affinity, and travel insurance. Peter Meagher and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Nick Burns, head of Gallagher's U.K. benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

"Churchills is a leading employee benefits consultancy that will expand Gallagher's existing UK rewards and benefits offerings in the attractive technology sector," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Peter Meagher and his team to our growing, global company."

