Univar Solutions and Dow Expand Global Relationship with Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids Agreement in Mainland China and Hong Kong

Customers will have access to select Dow UCON™ polyalkylene glycol (PAG)-based synthetic products for more environmentally conscious alternatives to conventional base oils.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions China Limited, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today an extension of its relationship with Dow in connection with UCON PAG-based synthetic products in China.

Agreement Highlights

Builds on the long-term relationship in North America , Latin America and Europe , creating a truly global partnership.

Strengthens Univar Solutions' portfolio in China with the addition of Dow's UCON PAG-based synthetic base fluids and underscores Univar Solutions' efforts to organically grow with its key partners in Asia Pacific .

Demonstrates Univar Solutions' work to grow and expand its global footprint in the lubricants and metalworking fluids industry.

PAG-based fluids and lubricants offer a high level of flexibility not possible with natural and mineral-based oils and lubricants. UCON products can also help reduce wear and extend the service life of industrial, mobile, marine and other equipment, further enhancing their environmental friendliness.

"Our strategic relationship with Dow allows us to provide customers with access to a robust portfolio of industrial product components. As the largest distributor of Dow's Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids ingredients, we're thrilled that our relationship has expanded into mainland China and Hong Kong, enabling us to offer these chemistries across the globe," said Federico Montaner, global vice president, Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids for Univar Solutions. "Working side by side as valued and trusted partners, we're committed to staying ahead of market trends and regulatory shifts to support the multifaceted needs of customers in the lubricants and metalworking markets."

Univar Solutions has worked alongside Dow for more than 30 years, helping to provide customers with innovative products, formulation know-how, supply chain services, sustainable solutions and expertise for Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids to help accelerate the time to market. By leveraging global industry expertise with local technical, sales and marketing resources, Univar Solutions is a valued and trusted partner to customers and suppliers worldwide.

"With the strength of our global network, we're continuously working to find solutions, accelerate innovation and advance product development for customers in mainland China and Hong Kong," said Myron Li, general manager, China and Southeast Asia for Univar Solutions. "Through our global team of technical, sales, marketing and application development experts, we're able to holistically serve customers whenever and wherever needed in a range of important industries."

