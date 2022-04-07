UNC Achieves Top Ranking on FORTUNE's 2022 Best Online MBA Programs List

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE Education published its second annual Best Online MBA Programs ranking. The University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler) took top honors for the second year in a row, followed by Indiana University—Bloomington (Kelley), and the University of Florida.

FORTUNE Education announces its 2022 Best Online MBA Programs ranking (PRNewswire)

UNC earns #1 spot on FORTUNE's Best Online MBA Programs list for second year in a row in 2022.

FORTUNE first published its Best Online MBA Programs ranking in 2021, when it became clear that the ongoing pandemic would be an accelerant for online business education. FORTUNE Education Editorial Director Lance Lambert says, "The pre-pandemic world of higher education is never coming back. Online education is now the preferred way to learn by many of the nation's best and brightest students. To help guide the next generation of business leaders, FORTUNE ranked the nation's best online MBA programs. We found programs that not only see their graduates land good jobs, but also have a track record of placing alumni into the highest echelons of the FORTUNE 500."

The combined enrollment of the 108 online MBA programs on FORTUNE's list is up 9% over the past two years. During that same period, overall U.S. college enrollment fell 5% , according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

These online MBA Programs made FORTUNE's Top 10 List in 2022:

University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler) Indiana University—Bloomington (Kelley) University of Florida University of Maryland—College Park ( Smith ) University of Pittsburgh (Katz) University of Washington (Foster) University of Cincinnati (Lindner) University of Massachusetts—Amherst (Isenberg) West Texas A&M University University of Arizona (Eller)

View the complete ranking here.

FORTUNE ranked 108 online MBA programs this year. The core of this ranking was built using information provided by business schools to FORTUNE. In addition, FORTUNE created a FORTUNE 1000 Score, which accounts for the number of alumni who are C-suite-level employees at FORTUNE 1000 companies. Finally, a program Brand Score that was derived from a nationwide FORTUNE-Ipsos survey of business professionals rounds out the methodology.

View the complete methodology here.

Curated by a team of expert journalists, FORTUNE Education is a destination for articles, insights, and ongoing reporting about what prospective students should know to make the best, most impactful decisions for their careers. FORTUNE Education also produces rankings and ratings of graduate, post-graduate, executive education, and personal and professional improvement programs, informed by FORTUNE's unparalleled understanding of which skills matter to businesses today.

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today—and will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce, and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders—and gives them the tools to make business better. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

Media Inquiries:

Alison Klooster

+1 646-437-6613

Alison.klooster@fortune.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FORTUNE Media