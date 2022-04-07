Rural Virginians Battling Addiction Are Waiting Weeks To Receive Assistance and Confidant Health Has a Plan To Help

HENRICO, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidant Health has expanded its virtual substance use and mental health clinic services to Virginia as the state faces a mounting drug and alcohol crisis. Opioid deaths in the commonwealth increased 42% in 2020. Drug poisoning deaths also increased 22% in the first half of 2021 as compared with the same period in 2020. National data suggests challenges with alcohol and other substances mirrors the opioid overdose trend.

Analysis of the rise in overdoses in Virginia highlights a link to fentanyl and the isolation of COVID-19, which appears to be overwhelming the existing treatment infrastructure. "Many clinics are running at full capacity and finding a same day appointment is nearly impossible," said Sung Cheol "Sunny" Kim, a Confidant Health psychiatric nurse practitioner located in Richmond, Virginia. "Most inner city clinics that accept Medicaid plans can provide an appointment within 1-2 weeks, however in the rural setting with limited resources and limited number of providers it can take months to get an appointment."

One of the greatest strengths of Confidant Health is the speed at which it is able to help those suffering from Substance Use Disorder. As noted by Kim, people struggle to be seen for their addiction recovery needs in a timely manner. Confidant Health can often arrange appointments within 72 hours, this stands in contrast to the weeks or months to see a prescriber or therapist when pursuing existing interventions in Virginia.

In addition to clinical addiction treatment services, Confidant Health helps solve issues with isolation in Virginia. The app delivers services via a mobile device regardless of the individual's location. The underlying mental health challenges linked with isolation can also be addressed by the online therapy services available through Confidant Health.

Confidant Health offers virtual assistance for those facing substance use or mental health issues. This includes 1:1 therapy, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), recovery coaches, and support groups. They have also recently released ReVAMP, a DIY behavior change program. Confidant Health has a Care Team Model that emphasizes an evidence-based approach, person-centered care, judgment-free assistance, and wrap-around services that address a person's recovery needs.

"The Confidant Health model saves lives by providing rapid access to high-quality holistic addiction services. We're excited to serve the people of Virginia and expand our footprint," said Sam Arsenault Wilson, Confidant Health's Chief Quality Officer and Co-Founder.

Virginians can access Confidant Health today by downloading the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

About Confidant Health: Confidant Health is a virtual substance use and mental health clinic dedicated to offering evidence-based care for individuals and families. Confidant offers clinical services, including medications and therapy, in Connecticut and Virginia. Confidant offers coaching services, support groups, and education around substance use and mental health to people everywhere.

