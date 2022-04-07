MKM Partners Hires Consumer Sector Analyst Scott Stember to Expand Its Research Footprint in North America

STAMFORD, Conn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MKM Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Stember to its award winning research department as Executive Director, Senior Recreation/Leisure, Auto Parts & Services Analyst. With over 25 years of experience in equity research, Scott joins MKM from CL King & Associates where he worked for seven years covering the Recreation Vehicle, Marine, Powersports and Automotive Parts industries. Scott was a recipient of Thompson Reuters Analyst Awards: 'Top Stock Pickers' - #2 Auto Components, January 2017. Prior to CL King, Scott spent 16 years as a Co-Founder of Sidoti & Co., LLC. He obtained a BA in Accounting from Queens College and received an MBA in Finance from Dowling College.

"The collaboration at MKM Partners between trading, derivatives, macrostrategy, sales, and fundamental research is truly unique and exciting" says Scott. "I am looking forward to working with a firm that puts growth, teamwork, and innovation at the forefront of its culture."

MKM Partners' President, Sagar Sheth remarked, "I am delighted to welcome Scott to the company. With his fantastic track record and unique perspectives, we believe Scott is an ideal addition to the team to further expand our product suite here in the U.S.". Sagar continued, "2021 was another incredible year for MKM and we have seen that pace accelerate through 1Q22. As a result, we continue to grow and develop human capital by actively hiring investment professionals across every business line." MKM has had record revenues, profitability, retention rates, and growth over the past three years. The firm also maintains a significant media presence throughout the U.S.

About MKM Partners

MKM Partners is an institutional equity research, sales and trading firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices in Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Austin. MKM combines high-impact fundamental analysis with macroeconomics, technical insights, derivatives strategies, event-driven commentary, alternative research, and first-rate execution. With over 1000 institutional clients and one of the largest trading floors in the U.S., the firm has trade execution abilities in both global equity markets and in U.S. options markets. More information about MKM Partners can be accessed at www.mkmpartners.com.

