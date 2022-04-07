KLA Moves PCB Design-for-Manufacturability Analysis to the Cloud

New Frontline Cloud Services enables up to 90% faster DFM analysis speeds to meet productivity demands

MILPITAS, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced the launch of Frontline Cloud Services, a software solution that accelerates design-for-manufacturability (DFM) analysis and time-to-market (TTM) for complex printed circuit boards (PCBs). Advanced technologies, such as 5G and miniLED, call for PCBs with increasingly complex designs that require time-consuming, compute-intensive validation for manufacturability. This new cloud-based SaaS offering – an industry first – addresses this challenge by moving DFM analysis to the cloud, which significantly reduces IT bottlenecks and the amount of time needed to run analyses.

An on-premises DFM analysis can often take hours or even days, causing considerable delays in the mass production of PCBs for the electronics industry. To accelerate this process, KLA is transitioning its proven computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) and engineering technologies to the cloud, where compute power is virtually infinite.

"As a leader in PCB CAM, engineering and Industry 4.0 solutions, our customers share with us the bottlenecks that slow down their PCB manufacturing process," said Eran Lazar, general manager, Frontline division, and vice president at KLA. "We decided to tackle the challenges of DFM analysis by taking advantage of the unlimited computational power of the cloud, while keeping the proven application intact. For PCB manufacturers eager to make the most of cloud-based efficiencies while maintaining exacting security protocols, we continually ensure that Frontline Cloud Services meets the highest security standards."

Anecdotally, customers running comparative tests on complex PCBs saw Frontline Cloud Services enable up to 90% faster DFM analysis speeds. For example, one customer producing high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs saw analysis time significantly shorten from 75 hours to 30 minutes when running the same DFM analysis on premises versus with Frontline Cloud Services, respectively. Another customer producing PCBs for miniLED ran a similar test and analysis time was reduced from nine hours to 20 minutes.

For PCB manufacturers, Frontline Cloud Services can:

Accelerate DFM analysis to meet growing productivity demands

Save on IT costs with scalable compute resources and monitored usage reports

Address emerging electronics trends like 5G and miniLED, and their increased design complexity

Provide access to consistently reliable, available and up-to-date services and tools

Ensure the highest cloud security standards in the industry with both factory- and job-level security

Enable fast onboarding to the cloud-based system with no training or implementation required

About KLA:

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at kla.com (KLAC-P).

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected performance of Frontline Cloud Services and their expected operational, economic and environmental benefits, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this press release include delays in the adoption of new technologies (whether due to cost or performance issues or otherwise), the introduction of competing products by other companies or unanticipated technology challenges or limitations that affect the implementation, performance or use of KLA's products, and other risk factors included in KLA's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, without limitation, the risk factors described therein). KLA assumes no obligation to, and do not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

