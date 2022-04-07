InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Case for Mobile Devices (DCD-111)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to increase the total available battery capacity for a mobile device," said an inventor, from Hyattsville, Md., "so I invented the WIRELESS CHARGER & PROTECTIVE COVER. My design would eliminate the charger to phone cable connection."

The invention provides an improved protective case for mobile devices. In doing so, it increases wireless charging capabilities. It also helps to extend battery run times and it increases convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

