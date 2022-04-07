Infoworks Replicator Dramatically Accelerates On-Premises Hadoop Data Migration to the Cloud

Automation renders hand coding and legacy point tools obsolete

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoworks.io announces Infoworks Replicator 4.0, enabling migration of on-premises Hadoop data lakes to the cloud three times faster with one-third the resources required of traditional approaches. Digital transformation is a critical imperative for enterprises, migrating data and analytics to the cloud is an essential step. Infoworks Replicator has fundamentally changed the game.

Infoworks.io. Accelerate Cloud Migration of Data and Workloads, Automate Your Data Platform for Agility and Scale. (PRNewswire)

Automation enables rapid migration with fewer specialized resources

Infoworks Replicator makes obsolete hand-coding and labor-intensive legacy point tool processes to enable cloud data migration with fewer specialized resources, at lower cost. By automating the process, data and metadata are rapidly migrated, and scarce expensive data talent is freed to focus on higher-value business priorities.

Continuous synchronization ensures seamless migration

Replicator runs as a service, maintaining continuous operation and synchronization between on-premises Hadoop and cloud clusters to ensure consistency and continuity. Replicator enables migrations of petabytes of data without risk of data loss or business disruption; automated error handling and fault tolerance mitigate the impact of network and node failures for seamless migration.

"Our differentiated approach to high-speed computation of changes and differences between the on-premises Hadoop cluster and the cluster in the cloud changes the game. We rethought the approach to data migration to meet modern needs of scale and speed which were previously unachievable," said Amar Arsikere, Infoworks Chief Product Officer, CTO and co-founder. "Automation is essential to the success of any large-scale data migration."

Designed for today's modern cloud data platform

Infoworks solves for the hurdles businesses face in cloud data and workload migration. Designed for large-scale hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Infoworks Replicator is extensible to the full Infoworks Platform. Infoworks provides customers a comprehensive solution for establishing a modern automated data platform - enabling unprecedented agility, scale, and simplicity from initial cloud migration to subsequent enterprise-wide data operations and orchestration.

To learn more about how to accelerate your Hadoop to cloud migration contact us at replicator@infoworks.io or visit us at https://www.infoworks.io/products/infoworks-replicator/

Keep informed of Infoworks developments here:

www.twitter.com/infoworksio

www.linkedin.com/company/infoworks-io

About Infoworks

Infoworks software solutions are enabling enterprise organizations to fully leverage their data assets and realize faster time-to-value in the cloud. Our software automates the migration of data, metadata and workloads while also automating the data platform for post-migration scale and agility. Infoworks is the only solution purpose-built for today's hybrid, multi-cloud environments, and is relied on by some of the world's largest financial, retail, technology, healthcare, oil & gas, and manufacturing companies. To learn more, please visit infoworks.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infoworks.io