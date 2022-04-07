GRANDVIEW AVIATION TO HOLD MADATORY ALL-DAY/ALL- EMPLOYEE SAFETY STAND DOWN

Part of Baltimore-based aviation company's broader company-wide safety management program

BALTIMORE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, one of the nation's fastest-growing private jet charter operators, is holding an all-day/all-local-employee mandatory Safety Stand Down on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at the company's headquarters in Middle River, MD.

GrandView Aviation Staff at our Baltimore Base (PRNewswire)

At GrandView, safety is a fundamental priority. The company's Safety Department is managed by a Director of Safety and a Safety Officer, responsible for establishing and monitoring programs following industry "best practices" that exceed requirements of similar-sized private aviation companies. GrandView maintains impressive safety ratings from the aviation industry's top associations: ARGUS Gold, Wyvern Wingman, and IS-BAO Stage 2 Operator.

"Getting our team together in one room, on one day to focus on safety is vital to strengthening our team bonds. We have built a "Just Culture" at GrandView where we learn both from our successes and mistakes together, which makes our entire team stronger," said Jessie Naor, GrandView's President.

"On the day of the Safety Stand Down, GrandView will suspend all operations, including flights, so that employees can attend information packed sessions. Topics include Decision Making, Human Factors, Fatigue Management, Hazard Reporting, Lessons Learned, and a number of other important safety subjects," said Joseph Hendron, GrandView's Safety Officer. "Guest Speakers Ryan Waguespack, Senior Vice President of the National Air Transportation Association and Harry Arthur, FAA POI will present information about aviation operations and safety topics including proactive safety measures."

"Our commitment to safety is paramount and we recognize that each team member plays a pivotal role in our safety culture," added MannyFiglia, GrandView's Director of Safety. "Holding an all-day/all-employee Stand Down meeting focused on safety provides the opportunity to share what we do well, to identify where we need to focus to improve and to stress the critical importance of preventing any potential undesirable events or outcomes. Similar meetings will be rolled out in the coming weeks at our other 7 bases across the country."

About GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation is a private aviation charter operation serving VIP clients and medical transplant transport missions. The company's fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and Sikorsky helicopter gives access to departure points across the United States from the company's 8 bases in Baltimore/DC, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and Phoenix. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator and carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. The company was recently acquired by Global Medical Response (GMR) and operates under AirMed International, part of the GMR family. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com. For information about GMR, visit www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

