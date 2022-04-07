Gainline Capital Partners Completes Sale of Source Advisors

STAMFORD, Conn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainline Capital Partners ("Gainline") today announced the sale of its portfolio company Source Advisors ("Source") to BV Investment Partners. Gainline acquired Source in March of 2020 and believes the full realization of its investment in two years provides powerful validation of the firm's investment approach.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors is a market leading tax incentive solutions provider to major accounting firms, associations, and Fortune 1000 companies in the U.S and internationally. Source provides a combination of highly specialized consulting services and software tools across its core offerings of R&D tax credits, Cost Segregation, §179D, §45L, LIFO inventory solutions, and their automated R&D tax credit software platform, GOAT.tax.

"Gainline was an outstanding partner to Source Advisors," said Chris Henderson, president of Source Advisors. "The Gainline team's support and guidance was instrumental in helping us refine our strategic vision and execute various organic and inorganic growth initiatives. The Source team is proud of what we've accomplished over the course of our partnership with Gainline, and we look forward to continuing to build off this tremendous foundation and working to expand our solutions and better serve our clients."

Kerri McNicholas, a partner at Gainline, said, "It has been a pleasure partnering with the talented team at Source Advisors. Over the last two years, Source has invested in technology solutions, expanded their nationwide reach, and executed transformative acquisitions. We wish the Source team all the best in their next chapter."

"Source is a terrific example of a collaborative partnership with an ambitious management team with Gainline as their first institutional capital partner," said Gainline Managing Partner Allan Weinstein. "At Gainline, we help fundamentally sound businesses like Source grow by supporting management's vision and providing a foundation for companies to succeed with future partners. This transaction is a testament to the efficacy of this approach, and we are proud of the outcome achieved for all stakeholders."

Lincoln International acted as exclusive financial advisor; Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Morrison Cohen acted as legal advisors to Source Advisors.

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in profitable, U.S. based middle market companies. The firm focuses on being the first institutional capital and specializes in partnering with management teams to help execute their vision, drive sustainable growth and create long term value. http://www.gainlinecapital.com/

About Source Advisors

Source Advisors has helped CPA firms and their clients maximize specialized federal and state tax incentives for almost four decades. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors collaborates with a vast network of accounting firms to bring R&D tax credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO, §179D, and §45L solutions to their clients. With a nationwide team of more than 150 professionals, Source Advisors serves accounting firms, associations, and companies across varied industries and sizes. https://www.sourceadvisors.com

