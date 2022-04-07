Flywheel to partner with Uber in large national partnership

Flywheel to meet Uber's world-leading demand with high quality rides for users across the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Technologies, the leading provider of e-hail booking and smartphone app connection for the taxi industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Uber Technologies that will allow taxi drivers to fulfill Uber trip requests nationwide. This integration will first launch in San Francisco, and then roll out to subsequent cities in the following months, bringing new lucrative opportunities to drivers, assisting in the development of cutting edge rideshare technology, and providing more transportation options for passengers nationwide.

Flywheel to meet Uber's world-leading demand with high quality rides for users across the United States

"The ability to service Uber's best-in-class demand is an incredible opportunity for our drivers, and we are proud to be able to expand their reach as demand for rides increases,'' said Hansu Kim, President of Flywheel. "This partnership establishes a global network of professional drivers and fleets, and brings our cutting edge e-hailing technology and established footprint together with Uber's leading demand for a seamless partnership. We look forward to seeing what this can do for the future of accessibility in cities for all."

This agreement will provide Uber riders access to taxis whenever convenient. Flywheel's 50,000 drivers, in turn, will have the ability to provide service for those requesting rides in the Uber app, in addition to existing taxi ride demand. This partnership between the two leading companies is set to help drivers recover from losses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining a best-in-class customer experience for riders.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Flywheel to help support drivers and provide riders in San Francisco with another transportation option," said Guy Peterson, Director of Business Development at Uber. "This partnership will give drivers increased flexibility and additional earnings opportunities as the pandemic recovery continues."

Flywheel is the leading provider of smartphone e-hail booking for the taxi industry. The company is one of the largest in the U.S and Canada, with over 100 fleets with 30,000 taxicabs, 50,000 drivers, 700,000 registered passengers in 53 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on Flywheel, please visit flywheel.com

About Flywheel

Flywheel develops innovative technologies for riders, taxi drivers and taxi companies around the world. At Flywheel we create disruptive technology that allows the taxi industry to compete. Flywheel Software replaces every piece of outdated hardware in a taxi with our smart mobile software platform running on a single smartphone or tablet. For drivers, we provide the best financial benefits including instant payouts and access to no-cost capital, powered by Lean . For passengers, we provide the best experience for hailing, tracking ETA and paying for trips, all from your phone.

