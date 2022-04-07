CURE® Announces 2022 Extraordinary Healer® Award Finalists

CRANBURY, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE®, the industry-leading multimedia platform providing cancer updates, research, and education is proud to announce the finalists for the 2022 Extraordinary Healer® award for oncology nursing: Tammy Allred, RN, OCN, Margaret Campbell, RN, and Livia Szeto, B.S.N., RN, OCN.

In making the announcement, Michael J. Hennessy Jr. said, "Our finalists have thrived in the challenging field of oncology nursing. They have gone above and beyond to provide the best care for their patients and have inspired many to do the same. We are proud to shine a light on these heroes and dedicate an evening to their ongoing efforts."

Allred started her career in oncology nursing in 1985, at Alamance County Hospital. Following her experience at Alamance, she has worked at UNC Health Care as a research nurse, working in infusion and thoracic oncology research. Currently, Allred is an oncology navigator at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, which she calls her "dream job".

Campbell has been working at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute since 2003. She has worked in the inpatient sphere, emergency department, intensive care unit, and now as a research nurse. Campbell particularly works with the breast oncology disease group, where she sees patients who are interested in participating in clinical trials.

Szeto started her career at the University of Chicago medicine over nine years ago as a clinical trial nurse on the inpatient hematology/oncology floor. Today, Szeto is now an oncology nurse navigator, teaching lung cancer patients about their disease, upcoming treatments, and coordinating care with the right provider and the right time.

CURE®'s Extraordinary Healer® award celebration features a keynote address from Patrick Dempsey, award-winning actor, producer, cancer advocate, and founder of the Dempsey Center. In response to his mother's multiple bouts with ovarian cancer, Dempsey founded the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, Maine in 2008 with the intention of giving back to the community where he grew up, and where his mother first received cancer treatment. The Dempsey Center improves the quality of life for individuals, families and communities impacted by cancer through free support, education, complementary therapies, and prevention.

The 2022 Extraordinary Healer® celebration will take place on April 27, 2022 streaming virtually from Anaheim, California, and held in conjunction with the 2022 ONS Congress. Register at: https://event.curetoday.com/EH22

