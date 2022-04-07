Christian Fuellgraf Joins Cherry Bekaert as Government & Public Sector Leader

RICHMOND, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert LLP ("the Firm") is pleased to welcome Christian Fuellgraf as the Firm's Government & Public Sector Leader and Principal in the Digital Advisory practice. In his new role, Christian will be responsible for driving Cherry Bekaert's strategy and direction of our Government & Public Sector. Christian succeeds John Gilberto, who served as the Government Services Leader since 2019 and is retiring from the Firm.

Fuellgraf brings deep industry knowledge of supporting government entities with digital transformation solutions.

In this age of disruption, he will focus on helping Federal, state, and local entities realize their modernization and reform goals while driving accountability and transparency. Christian has provided organizational improvement and planning, financial management, project oversight and independent verification and validation ("IV&V") services. In addition, he has helped both state and local governments with business process engineering, enterprise resource planning ("ERP"), digital transformation, IT strategy, and supply chain management. He also has experience with technical leadership and budgeting expertise with government organizations, non-profits, as well as non-governmental organizations ("NGOs").

"I am delighted to welcome Christian to his new role. We are thoroughly looking forward to Christian adding to Cherry Bekaert's ever-growing Digital Advisory practice. This appointment reinforces Cherry Bekaert's commitment to advise all levels of government and I know he will be successful in driving the expansion of our digital transformation capabilities," said Michelle Thompson, Chief Executive Officer and Firm Managing Partner.

The Government & Public Sector practice serves Federal, state, and local governments, publicly funded universities and other public sector organizations such as transportation organizations, airports, public health care providers and schools nationwide, with a multitude of services including audit, lease accounting, tax, compliance, digital transformation, data and analytics, risk management, assessing and mitigating cybersecurity and privacy risks, and improving supply chain functions. Over the past year, the Government & Public Sector practice has supported government clients with financial audits, CARES Act fund distribution and management; American Recovery Plan Act ("ARPA") compliance; the Lease Accounting Standard; the mitigation of cybersecurity risks; and agency transformation enabled by digital technology, among many other engagements. In addition, Cherry Bekaert provided Director Scott Anderson to serve as a Government Accounting Standards Board ("GASB") practice fellow, which is a two-year assignment working with GASB on technical matters.

Bonnie Cox, Industry Leader at Cherry Bekaert concludes: "We continue to invest heavily in our firm's industry know-how and Christian brings a depth of knowledge and experience based on many years of working with Federal, state, and local governments."

