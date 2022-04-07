Anuvia Plant Nutrients Recognized by Financial Times As One Of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022

AgTech Start Up Joins the Prestigious List for the Second Consecutive Year

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuvia Plant Nutrients has been named one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022 by the Financial Times (FT). Of the 500 companies named on the list, Anuvia had a 43.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2017 and 2020. The list was compiled by the FT and Statista.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in America. This is testament to how Anuvia is driving sustainability in agriculture and helping farmers make meaningful impact," said Amy Yoder, CEO, Anuvia Plant Nutrients.

Anuvia continues to stand out as one of the Americas' fastest growing companies in 2022 having previously been recognized by Financial Times in 2021 and Inc. 5000 in 2020. By harnessing regenerative agriculture, Anuvia's high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizer that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. By upcycling organic materials into plant nutrient products that work with the ecosystem, not against it, Anuvia's field-ready technology is helping to maximize agriculture production now and for the long term all while supporting sustainability.

Recently, the company completed the expansion of its environmentally friendly facility in Plant City, Florida. The facility has the capacity to expand to 1.2 million tons, enough to service over 20 million acres of agricultural crops and meet the growing demand for sustainable products. This production facility is a one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art plant. Its manufacturing forms a closed loop in which no waste stream is created—only clean air and finished product. For every ton of organic material used, approximately a ton of fertilizer is produced.

