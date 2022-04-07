In alliance with ZiWU, the Meta Media, Secoo makes its mark in NFT

BEIJING, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Secoo(NASDAQ: SECO), Asia's leading online and offline platform for exquisite lifestyle, has developed strategic cooperation with ZiWU, a subsidiary of Meta Media. In the future, the two parties will draw on each other's advantages to integrate the whole industry chain through resource sharing and work together on collections and NFT(non fungible token). At the same time, Secoo and ZiWU,together, will explore the business model and value of digital arts and dive deep into the blue ocean market of NFT.

ZiWU, owned by Meta Media, is a bookstore that has multi functions-- it can serve as a bookstore, exhibition center and office. ZiWU holds cultural and art exhibition regularly and dedicate itself to international cultural exchange. In addition, ZiWU has collected artworks from abroad, which are then exhibited in ZiWU. Through this cooperation, Secoo APP will be the only e-commerce platform for ZiWU and will work more closely with ZiWU in retailing. Both parties will also plan a series of activities to sell and publish collections and artworks of various influential artists.

Print from "Secoo&ZiWU: Chen Danqing Shallow Series Print " is now for selling, in Secoo Platform, for the first time. That means users can buy print of Chen Danqing, Chinese artist, writer and art critic, anytime they want. All the print sold Secoo Platform were previously exhibited in "Shallow: Chen Danqing Solo Exhibition" held in ZiWU.

In addition to the comprehensive cooperation in artwork's selling and exhibition, Secoo and ZiWU will also work together to develop a content sharing mechanism. As both the depth and width of the cooperation increase, a brand new way of investing NFT and collection will be built and a win-win lifestyle will come into being. In the context of metaverse, both parties will explore the huge commercial value of NFT, which is generated because of the absolute security and uniqueness provided by distributed network. All the NFT stored in distributed network can not be tampered or duplicated. Secoo has a complete business ecosystem to serve the high end who pursuit exquisite life. In 2017, Secoo set up its brand--Secoo Ming. Now Secoo is home to art collection and artworks of traditional art, contemporary art as well as popular art. In the future, Secoo will establish a long-term, comprehensive and stable partnership with ZiWU which will be beneficial to both parties. Starting from providing exquisite lifestyle to high-end users, Secoo will try its best to meet high-end users' requirements on both material and cultural life.

View original content:

SOURCE Secoo Holding Limited