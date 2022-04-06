MASTER FOOD LAB ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN VIA STARTENGINE

Public offering of equity via Start Engine platform for Master Food Lab, a contract manufacturer of clean label functional snacks.

MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Food Lab, a contract manufacturer providing the brands of tomorrow with clean functional snacks, announces the launch of their equity crowdfunding campaign on the platform StartEngine. Equity crowdfunding offers an opportunity for investors, both large and small, accredited and non-accredited to share in our mission to bring healthy, better-for-you snacks to the masses. Participants in the crowdfunding enjoy direct ownership in the company.

This growth capital round will provide Master Food Lab with the resources to increase factory footprint, add machinery, grow the team, and overall increase production output leading to higher monthly revenue and growth. The overall snack market is valued at $420 billion in 2020 with CAGR of 3.7% ( Source ). With an estimated $108 billion coming from the healthy/better-for-you snack category by 2027 ( Source ).

"It has been an exciting year at Master Food Lab! Over the past 15 months we were able to launch multiple products, build a diversified portfolio across multiple brands, and experience month over month sales growth. As we look to our next round of funding, I want to not only engage with accredited and non-accredited investors, but more importantly engage with investors that believe in our mission to replace unhealthy snacks across the world for the brands of tomorrow" said Michael Alfaro, CEO and Founder of Master Food Lab.

Master Food Lab has created multiple great tasting, innovative recipes that bring healthy snacks to the masses. They already produce products for brands with distribution in stores such as Walmart, Smoothie King, Big Lots, and more. Products range from Cookies, Brownies, Spreads, Rice Crispy Treats, Muffins/Cupcakes, to Edible Cookie Dough. They have a strong supplier network providing key ingredients in a timely manner helping them keep turnaround times down and price jumps under control.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, visit: https://www.startengine.com/master-foods-lab

About Master Food Lab

Master Food Lab is a contract manufacturer providing the brands of tomorrow with clean label functional snacks. We specialize in gluten-free, low sugar, high protein, keto, and vegan snack categories. We pride ourselves on creating recipes that taste like homemade snacks utilizing the highest of quality ingredients.

Contact

Michael Alfaro, Founder & CEO

305-878-5601

Michael@masterfoodslab.com

www.masterfoodslab.com

@masterfoodslab

