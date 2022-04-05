Cleveland Cord Blood Center and Deverra Therapeutics Announce Agreement

Cleveland Cell Therapy Incubator selected as production hub for Deverra's cord-blood derived therapeutics

CLEVELAND and SEATTLE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deverra Therapeutics, Inc., a leading clinical-stage company in Seattle, Washington, developing therapeutic allogeneic off-the-shelf cord blood-derived cell products, has entered into a manufacturing service agreement with the Cleveland Cell Therapy Incubator (CCTI), a subsidiary of the Cleveland Cord Blood Center (CCBC).

Since 2018, CCTI and Deverra have successfully collaborated on supply programs utilizing frozen cord blood products. To support Deverra's next mid-stage clinical development programs, Deverra Therapeutics has selected CCTI for the manufacturing of the required clinical grade materials.

CCTI will be the production hub for clinical-grade expanded cord blood progenitors and immune cells using Deverra's proprietary manufacturing platforms to support Deverra's FDA-approved clinical studies.

With the agreement, the collaborations will extend to using these supplies for manufacture of Deverra products at CCTI's Cleveland, Ohio facility, providing Deverra with the flexibility for product sourcing to expand manufacturing. For CCTI, this is an important opportunity to establish itself in the rapidly growing field of cell therapy manufacturing for novel treatments of cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

"Our organizations are well-acquainted and have already developed a track record of collaborative success and flexibility. We look forward to supporting Deverra's product lines as they move towards approved clinical therapies," said Wouter Van't Hof, Director, Cord Blood Bank and CEO, Cleveland Cell Therapy Incubator.

"This is an exciting step forward in our partnership with CCTI, leveraging our respective expertise from cell sourcing to manufacturing and clinical development of innovative cell therapies. We are excited to work together to accelerate these therapies through this partnership and make a difference in the lives of patients with life-threatening disorders," said Colleen Delaney, CSO and EVP of Research and Development, Deverra Therapeutics.

About the Cleveland Cord Blood Center (CCBC)

The Cleveland Cord Blood Center (CCBC), is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3), independent public cord blood bank serving as a leader in the collection, processing, storage and distribution of quality cord blood stem cell units for transplantation in patients with life threatening disorders such as leukemia, lymphoma and immune system disorders. The Center is one of only eight FDA-approved Cord Blood Centers in the U.S. Launched in 2008, The Cleveland Cord Blood Center was founded in 2008 by Mary J. Laughlin, M.D., who performed one of the world's first successful umbilical cord blood stem cell transplants on an adult leukemia patient in 1995. With headquarters in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, umbilical cord collection sites are located in Cleveland, Ohio, Atlanta, Georgia, and San Francisco and San Leandro, California. For more information, visit clevelandcordblood.org or call 1-866-922-3668.

About Deverra Therapeutics, Inc.

Deverra is a leading developer of allogeneic off-the-shelf cell therapies for patients with cancer and other critical diseases. Deverra's proprietary Notch ligand technology platform serves as the foundation for its ongoing clinical, preclinical and discovery programs. The company currently has three active INDs, with two phase 1 trials utilizing an unmodified NK cell therapy in COVID-19 and in AML/MDS.

Deverra's lead product candidate dilanubicel, an ex vivo expanded allogeneic off-the-shelf hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell therapy, has been evaluated in a phase 2 randomized controlled trial for adult patients with de novo AML as an adjuvant to standard of care induction/consolidation chemotherapy. Treatment with dilanubicel was associated with improved treatment outcomes and statistically significant increased incidence of complete remission. Deverra is also pursuing multiple preclinical and discovery programs in the development of engineered NK and myeloid cell therapies. For more information, visit Deverratx.com.

