Boston Hemp Inc Adds HHC and Compliant Delta-9 Edibles - Becomes Nation's Largest Hemp Edibles Wholesaler

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New cannabinoids are gaining popularity throughout the country on a weekly basis as the hemp industry continues to grow rapidly. Boston Hemp Inc has recently added federally compliant Delta-9 THC and HHC edibles to their lineup, making them the nation's largest wholesaler of hemp derived edibles and HHC infused flower and consumables. These are just 2 of the most recent, and popular, hemp derived cannabinoids to hit the hemp market.

Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) was first created in 1944 by the American chemist Roger Adams, when he added hydrogen molecules to Delta-9 THC. This process, known as hydrogenation, converts THC to hexahydrocannabinol, which in turn leads to psychoactive effects. The trace amounts of Delta-9 THC in hemp are now being put through the hydrogenation process to create a federally legal, hemp derived version of HHC. This has generated an explosion of wholesale demands that currently has Boston Hemp supplying over 15,000 stores throughout America.

Along with HHC, Boston Hemp also specializes in federally compliant hemp derived Delta-9 THC edibles. All edibles are below the 0.3% active THC by dry weight limit and average approximately 12mg of THC per consumable. Boston Hemp's cutting edge and expansive catalog is the largest and most diverse within an ever-expanding industry. With over 300 options now on their website, they lead the nation (and the industry as a whole) in innovation with affordable pricing and creative products. "Our top selling products are our hemp derived and federally legal Delta-9 edibles" said Kevin Coyle, head of sales and operations at Boston Hemp. "Wholesale inquiries are increasing daily, and we are now servicing over 15 thousand stores nationwide through our extensive distribution network" he added.

All of Boston Hemp's products are 100% insured and lab tested by both the insurance company and a third-party lab, ensuring accuracy and potency. The entire catalog of products, as well as wholesale requests, can be found on the company's website at bostonhempinc.com. Kevin Coyle can also be contacted for wholesale/distribution requests here.

