Mattamy Homes Strikes Land Deal in Sought-After Clay County Lake Asbury Master Plan

Mattamy's Sandridge Hills community will feature spacious homesites and exclusive amenities in the highly anticipated development near the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the purchase of land in Green Cove Springs, Florida, for a new community with exclusive recreational amenities just miles away from the St. Johns River.

Mattamy Homes US Logo (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

The new community, Sandridge Hills, will showcase two product lines from Mattamy Homes. With 197 homesites, 40- to 50-feet wide, the community will accommodate new homes from approximately 1,369 to 2,930 square feet.

In addition to the $7.8 million land acquisition, Mattamy Homes will also invest approximately $1.5 million in an amenities center. The facility will serve as the centerpiece for neighborhood amenities that will include a pool and cabana area, passive parks, a dog park and dedicated greenspace—and homebuyers pay no community development fees.

"We're ecstatic about the property here," said Cliff Nelson, Mattamy Homes' Jacksonville Division President. "The city of Green Cove Springs is tucked along the St. Johns River, which is an incredible location—the entire area is full of Old Florida's natural beauty and serenity. At the same time, Sandridge Hills is convenient to everything today's homebuyer wants and needs."

The property sits just off the First Coast Expressway, currently under construction, providing ideal accessibility to the best of Clay County and beyond.

Homebuyers will be within a 15-minute drive of retailers, from boutiques to marquee big-box stores, and a full selection of restaurants, grocery stores, medical care and many other conveniences. Within 10 miles, Fleming Island offers dining, shopping, boat rentals, cinema and more.

Like Green Cove Springs itself, the community is surrounded by golf courses, county, state and national parks and vast conservation areas. Minutes away from Sandridge Hills, Black Creek Ravines Conservation Area offers horseback riding, canoeing, fishing, wildlife viewing, hiking and more.

Sandridge Hills homebuyers also will enjoy short drives to such other recreational offerings as St. Johns River boat launches, Florida's iconic Atlantic Coast beaches and cultural and historic landmarks. St. Augustine, the nation's oldest continuously inhabited city, lies just 26 miles away, with vibrant Jacksonville within 36 miles of Sandridge Hills.

Closer to home, residents will enjoy Clay County's popular Ronnie Van Zant Memorial Park, a 90-acre family-friendly destination named for the late lead singer of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. Facilities there include tennis/pickleball courts, athletic fields, a nature trail and a fishing pond. The city of Green Cove Springs maintains four parks, which include a gym, a community arts center and a city pool and pier, among other municipal amenities. Children at Sandridge Hills attend Clay County School District's schools, which Niche.com gives A ratings .

Mattamy Homes closed on the 66-acre property in March 2022. Development is expected to begin in fall 2022 with new-home sales at Sandridge Hills planned for fall of 2023.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Jacksonville, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Southeast Florida and Orlando, its U.S. headquarters. In Canada, Mattamy Homes communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited