Habitat for Humanity kicks off sixth annual Home is the Key campaign to drive awareness around the growing need for affordable housing

Supporting national partners – At Home, Carrier Global Corporation, Rocket Mortgage, and U.S. Bank Foundation – join to help raise awareness and support

ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2020, home took on a new and powerful meaning. It became the first line of defense against disease, our refuge and haven, and the place where people found hope during times of uncertainty. As the world contends with year three of the pandemic, rising inflation, and economic volatility, access to safe, stable, and affordable housing continues to play a critical role in the lives of millions of families around the world.

Today, Habitat for Humanity kicks off its sixth annual Home is the Key campaign to increase awareness around the need for affordable housing and raise funds to help families achieve stability through shelter. Four partners – At Home: The Home Décor Superstore, Carrier Global Corporation, Rocket Mortgage, and U.S. Bank Foundation – are joining the campaign to support Habitat's mission of building homes, community and hope in the U.S. and around the world.

"Home is the key to better opportunities, stability, greater financial freedom, and more secure futures. Through this campaign, we hope to inspire individuals of all ages and diverse backgrounds to join us in our efforts to create a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe and affordable place to call home," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "We are so grateful for the generous support from our partners and their dedication to advancing Habitat's mission."

Throughout the month of April, the four partner companies are making direct financial contributions to Habitat as well as informing their customers and employees about the importance of affordable homeownership. HGTV and iHeart Media are partnering with Habitat to amplify key messages through social media, digital, print and radio. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations across the country will also hold key dedication ceremonies in conjunction with Home is the Key to celebrate the new homeowners' achievement and thank the partner companies for their support.

People can support the campaign by donating online and by purchasing select products that send a portion of the proceeds back to Habitat. Habitat also encourages using #HomeIsTheKey on social media and visiting habitat.org/homeisthekey to learn more.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

