Goulston & Storrs Announces 2022 Director Elevations

"We are pleased to welcome these eight highly talented attorneys into our directorship ranks," said Martin Fantozzi, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "Their contributions to our clients and our firm are immeasurable, and we look forward to their continued success as leaders of our firm."

Michael Flannery is a real estate attorney in the firm's Boston's office, where he focuses his practice on real estate development and transactions. He counsels investors, owners, and developers across the country through all aspects of real estate acquisition, development, and financing matters, including construction financing. He also has deep experience navigating the complex development process in Boston. Flannery serves on the firm's Alumni and Pro Bono Committees. He was recently named to Best Lawyers in America® 2022 list of "Ones to Watch: Real Estate Law." He received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame.

Brian Judge is a real estate attorney in Boston who counsels sophisticated developers, investors, universities, health care providers, lenders, and non-profit organizations on a broad range of complex transactional, land use, development, permitting, acquisitions, dispositions, and financing matters. His work spans a wide spectrum of mixed-use projects in Massachusetts and across the United States, including projects comprised of multifamily, office, retail, institutional, and laboratory and life science uses. Judge is a member of the firm's Alumni Committee. He was recently named to Best Lawyers in America® 2022 list of "Ones to Watch: Real Estate Law." He received his J.D., summa cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and B.A., magna cum laude, from Villanova University.

Jennifer Mikels is a Boston-based trial lawyer who represents clients in a wide range of complex commercial disputes and defends Am Law 100 and 200 firms in high-stakes legal malpractice matters. Mikels has deep experience trying numerous cases to verdict in federal and state courts and arbitration, helping obtain many pre-trial judgments, and guiding her clients through complex settlement negotiations. She serves on the firm's Training and Pro Bono Committees, and is also an active member of the Boston Bar Foundation where she has held many committee and leadership roles. Mikels was recently named a 2021 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® "Ones to Watch: Commercial Litigation" since its inaugural edition in 2021. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Boston University School of Law and her B.A., cum laude, from the University of Rochester.

Nicole Moniz is a corporate finance attorney in the firm's Boston office, where she handles complex institutional banking, commercial, and real estate finance deals, and advises on general corporate matters. With a practice focused on leveraged finance, she represents both lenders, including commercial banks, private equity funds, investment banks, and mezzanine funds, and borrowers in transactions involving syndicated institutional loans, acquisition financings, secured and unsecured REIT facilities, intercreditor arrangements, first-lien and second-lien credit facilities, and debt restructuring transactions. She has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® "Ones to Watch: Banking and Finance" since its inaugural edition in 2021. She received her J.D., summa cum laude, from Boston College Law School and her B.A. from Wake Forest University.

Jonathan Nichols is a real estate attorney in Boston, where he focuses his practice on the leasing, acquisition, disposition, financing, and development of commercial real estate. He represents landlords, tenants, developers, and investors in the office, life science and laboratory, industrial, multifamily, and retail sectors. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® "Ones to Watch: Real Estate Law" since its inaugural edition in 2021. He received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law; his M.B.A., beta gamma sigma, from Northeastern University; his M.A., summa cum laude, from Vermont Law School; and his B.A. from Middlebury College.

Carla Reeves is an employment lawyer and litigator in the firm's Boston office, where she focuses her practice on employment counseling, litigation, and investigations. She advises companies and organizations of all sizes on a broad range of employment matters; represents employers in litigation, administrative proceedings, and alternative dispute resolution proceedings involving employment-based disputes; and conducts investigations of discrimination, harassment, and other forms of workplace misconduct. Reeves also develops and implements customized workplace trainings, cultural assessments, and equity reviews to support efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Reeves serves on the firm's Hiring Committee and Inclusion Advisory Committee, through which she co-chairs the firm's Race & Ethnicity Affinity Group. She also serves as Co-Chair of the Boston Bar Association's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Section, Co-Chair of the Women's Bar Association's Women of Color Committee, and as a member of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association. In 2021, she was named a "Top Employment Lawyer" by Boston Magazine, an "Employment Law Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal, and an "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. She was also listed as an "Associate to Watch" for Labor & Employment (MA) by Chambers USA and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® "Ones to Watch: Litigation – Labor and Employment" since its inaugural edition in 2021. Reeves earned her J.D. from Boston College Law School and her B.A, magna cum laude, from Union College (NY).

Jesse Rubinstein is a corporate attorney in the firm's New York City office, where he handles complex finance transactions, including private equity sponsored leveraged buy-outs and recapitalizations. His corporate finance work includes representing banks, direct lenders and borrowers in connection with domestic and cross-border leveraged finance transactions involving syndicated and bilateral institutional loans, secured and unsecured credit facilities, and mezzanine debt. Rubinstein serves on the firm's Knowledge Management Committee. He received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Binghamton University.

Daniel Valenti is a New York City-based real estate lawyer, where he focuses his practice on joint ventures, acquisitions and dispositions, debt and equity financings, and development across the country. He handles complex deals involving commercial real estate assets for institutions, private equity funds, sponsors, developers, owners, lenders, and borrowers across the real estate industry. Valenti is a member of the firm's Alumni Committee. He received his J.D., cum laude, from St. John's University School of Law and his B.A., magna cum laude, from City University of New York at Baruch College.

