Enlightened Expands Cheesecake Line With Greek Yogurt

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Enlightened , the feel-good dessert brand, expands its portfolio of frozen mini Cheesecakes with the launch of Greek Yogurt Cheesecakes, furthering the brand's mission to create craveable desserts with better nutrition.

Enlightened expands its portfolio of frozen mini Cheesecakes with the launch of Greek Yogurt Cheesecakes, furthering the brand’s mission to create craveable desserts with better nutrition. (PRNewswire)

Available in two flavors, Original and Dark Chocolate, Enlightened draws upon its New York City roots to create rich and creamy New York-style Greek yogurt cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and a dollop of whipped cream. When compared to a serving of traditional cheesecakes, Enlightened's Greek Yogurt Cheesecakes have up to 50 percent less sugar.

"We're so excited to build upon our existing cheesecake line with the addition of Greek yogurt, a key ingredient also included in two of our new Sundae Cone flavors," Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said. "Consumers love Greek yogurt for its protein and probiotics. We found that incorporating Greek yogurt adds richness and creaminess to our cheesecakes, and we think it'll delight our fans."

Enlightened first unveiled its popular mini Cheesecake line in 2020 and has since continued to bring fans indulgent and satisfying lower sugar desserts. Most recently, the brand launched a first-of-its-kind lower sugar Sundae Cone collection and Ready-to-Cake Cookies with no added sugar.

Shoppers can find these new Cheesecakes on EatEnlightened.com and in Lowes Foods, United Supermarkets, Food City and HEB. They are packaged with two mini cheesecakes in a box (MSRP $5.99).

Learn more about Enlightened Cheesecakes here .

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the low-sugar dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Shoprite, Publix and Walmart. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good desserts, including the Keto Collection in 2019; Fruit Infusions, lower-carb Cheesecakes, keto-friendly Dough Bites in 2020; Ready-to-Bake Cookies in 2021; and lower-sugar Sundae Cones in 2022. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened and Bada Bean Bada Boom.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enlightened Ice Cream