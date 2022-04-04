BIG3 Announces Groundbreaking Opportunity for Fans and Investors to Purchase Team Ownership Stakes

League to provide extensive benefit options to owners never before seen in professional sports, including IP rights

LOS ANGELES , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced an innovative, new approach to team ownership in professional sports. The league will introduce decentralized team ownership, providing fans with the chance to own a stake in the 12 teams in the BIG3. Fans will have two ownership options comprised of 1000 editions - 25 Fire priced at $25,000 each and 975 Gold priced at $5,000 each.

All editions include voting rights towards team actions, priceless gameday experiences and VIP tickets to all games, and limited-edition team, league, and championship merchandise and memorabilia. Fire editions also include exclusive intellectual property and licensing rights to team names, logos, and merchandise as well as additional gameday activations.

Additional Ownership Benefits Include (among others):

First Rights to Expansion Teams

Percentage of Future Team Sale

Championship Game Perks for Owners of Participating Teams, including Receiving Championship Rings at Presentation Ceremony

Player and Coach Meet-and-Greets

Signed Fireball

Access to Team Practices and After Parties

Selection of Season Awards Such as Player of the Week, All-Star Teams, and Highlights

Strategy Calls with Team Coach and Captains

Weekly Referee Call

Multiple Calls with Co-Founders Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz and Commissioner Clyde Drexler

BIG3 NFT's

"This is team ownership in the 21st century," said BIG3 co-founder, Ice Cube. "We've created a special bond with our fans since our first game in 2017 and this is the natural next step. We want fans to feel even more invested in their favorite squad, more connected to their favorite player, and provide them with the opportunity to grow with us. While other leagues are flirting with fan ownership, none of them have more meat on the bone than BIG3 team owners."

"When we founded the BIG3 five seasons ago, our mission was to build a league that was innovative and created opportunities for players and fans alike that other leagues lack," said BIG3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "We are thrilled to be lowering the barrier to entry to team ownership so our fans can take their investment to the next level. This is a tremendous step for our league and the sport as a whole, and I can't wait to meet our new owners and begin to build this league alongside them."

This announcement follows the recent recharge of the league's partnership with Monster Energy after one of the most competitive seasons yet, when Stephen Jackson's Trilogy took home the Julius Erving Championship Trophy at the 2021 BIG3 Championship Game at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, becoming the first team in league history to win two titles.

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3 and is returning for its fifth season this summer. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3's 2021 season saw notable new changes and experiences, including the first-ever professional open tryouts and the addition of the "Bring the Fire" rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one.

More information regarding team ownership stakes will be available shortly. To learn more about the BIG3 and to sign up for more information about participating in the ownership sale, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

