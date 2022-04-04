BETMGM LAUNCHES ONLINE SPORTS BETTING AND IGAMING IN ONTARIO

Launch marks first international expansion for leading gaming operator

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the launch of its online sports betting and iGaming platforms in Ontario, Canada. Ontario is BetMGM's first international market and the 23rd overall in which a BetMGM product is available.

"Today marks a significant milestone for BetMGM and a momentous occasion for sports fans and online players in Ontario," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "We're confident that customers in Canada will enjoy the unique, interactive and world-class experience that only BetMGM can provide."

The BetMGM Sportsbook app offers a user-friendly mobile gaming experience, giving sports fans in Ontario the opportunity to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures, and parlay wagers. The BetMGM Casino app features a wide variety of casino games including slot tournaments, progressive jackpots, blackjack, and roulette.

BetMGM has also established partnerships with legendary Canadian athletes to help reach players across the country. Hockey Hall of Fame member Wayne Gretzky and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will appear in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns, in addition to the brand's advertisements featuring Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx and Basketball Hall of Fame member Kevin Garnett.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

The BetMGM Sportsbook and Casino apps are accessible in Canada on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.ca. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

