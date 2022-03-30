Wix Partners with DoorDash to Launch On-Demand Delivery for Restaurants

Restaurant owners can provide delivery directly from the Wix Restaurants' commission-free platform through a new partnership with DoorDash Drive

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix .com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced a partnership with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business, to integrate with Wix Restaurants. The integration provides restaurant owners using Wix Restaurants access to an expansive delivery fleet.

Businesses built on Wix Restaurants can now fulfill delivery orders made directly on their website, their Dine App and their fully Branded App through DoorDash Drive. With this new delivery option, DoorDash Drive can provide Wix Restaurants with more flexibility and control over the delivery costs and logistics without the overhead of building or hiring a delivery fleet. This direct channel enables restaurants to utilize customer insights and purchase trends.

"I love that Wix is providing us with the DoorDash integration. As a small restaurant, maintaining our own delivery resources has been a challenge. The DoorDash Drive integration significantly decreased my stress over outsourcing drivers. This allows me to provide the convenience that my customers need within my control in terms of cost and timeframe," said Khanidta Sangtong, owner of Green Herb Thai Cuisine .

"We're constantly delivering new solutions to help our restaurant customers overcome industry challenges and grow their business," said Adam Garfield, VP of Wix Restaurants. "Offering an integration with DoorDash Drive empowers restaurants to provide a delivery solution that can increase profitability, build a stronger direct connection with customers, all while decreasing logistics headaches from Wix Restaurants' commission-free platform."

Benefits for Wix Restaurant business owners include:

Streamlining operations & improving profitability by bringing delivery to their direct ordering channel with a flat-rate delivery fee

Access to a large and scalable delivery driver fleet via APIs & custom onboarding

Reducing delivery logistics

Offering real-time delivery tracking to their customers

Having more customer data and insights into their purchase trends

"We are excited to partner with Wix to provide a solution for restaurants of all sizes to offer seamless delivery through their own channels through our Drive platform," said Casey North, Vice President, DoorDash Drive. "We hope Wix Restaurants users can expand their reach to even more customers, and we are proud to support these small businesses by enabling delivery through their own channels."

Restaurants are focusing on digital more than ever before. To help restaurants thrive in today's competitive environment, Wix Restaurants provides digital business solutions including online ordering, loyalty programs, analytics, payments and delivery in an all-in-one solution.

DoorDash Drive is available to restaurant owners via Wix Restaurants online, the Dine App , and the Wix Branded App .

About Wix.com Ltd.



Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room .

