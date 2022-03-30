TVA Publishes Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) Report

-New report highlights TVA's efforts and key programs to promote DEIA within its workforce and across the seven states it serves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Valley Authority released its first Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility report that builds upon TVA's transparency efforts by providing insight into the agency's initiatives in this vital area. It details TVA's progress to advance DEIA both internally and externally in the communities it serves.

"Since its inception, TVA has always strived to be a force for positive change in the communities we serve," said Megan Flynn, TVA Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. "Our employees are our most valuable assets, and we want our workforce and culture to reflect the DEIA principles we so strongly value – as well as the diversity across our seven-state region. We believe bringing diverse perspectives to the table leads to better discussions, decisions and outcomes."

Current DEIA Landscape and Initiatives

As of Sept. 30, 2021, TVA's workforce diversity statistics were as follows:

Employees: 10,192

Female Employees: 20.4%

Employees that are Persons of Color: 11.2%

Veterans: 17.9%

Differently Abled: 7.6%

LGBTQIA+: 0.4%

The report also recognizes TVA's ongoing efforts to improve DEIA in the workplace. A few recent highlights include:

Recruitment : Working with 17 union partners to develop a diverse and qualified pipeline of talent that reflects the makeup of the region's communities.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs): Supporting nine employee-led volunteer organizations based on identity, experience or interests. ERGs advise management on DEIA issues and promote an inclusive workplace culture.

Professional Development: Ensuring greater diversity in TVA's Strategic Leadership Program, with a 2022 class that is 65% diverse.

Performance Metrics: Implementing a dashboard to provide greater transparency into TVA's performance on several DEIA metrics.

As a result of these DEIA efforts, last year, TVA earned the Association of ERGs & Councils' Top 10 Diversity Action Award and the Inclusion by Design Award from the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga.

Building Stronger Communities

TVA believes DEIA is critical to helping communities thrive. The report details TVA programs that promote and expand DEIA across the region. These include:

Home Uplift: Helped families with high energy burden make free energy upgrades saving them on average 25% on their power bills. Since 2018, invested $40 million to help over 2,700 homeowners with no-cost improvements.

School Uplift : Provided $7 million in education grants to help 100 additional K-12 public schools make smart energy choices to improve the classroom learning environment.

Community Care Fund: In partnership with 138 local power companies and community organizations, provided more than $11 million in relief funds to assist communities during the pandemic.

Connected Communities: Invested $3.3 million to ensure equitable access to services, economic empowerment, and energy and environmental justice.

Diversity Investments: Invested $2.5 million in the Energy Impact Partners and Elevate Future Fund to make the future low-carbon economy equitable, diverse, and inclusive.

Supplier Mentoring Program: Developed training to guide suppliers through the contracting process, and provide a clear understanding of expectations, and experience needed to support TVA projects. Last year, TVA spent $856 million with small businesses and $365 million with diverse businesses.

"While we've made strides, our path forward for DEIA will be a journey. We believe this report gives our employees and stakeholders more insight about where we are today and where we are headed," said Flynn.

TVA places a high priority on accountability. Additional reports on TVA's sustainability, strategic planning, financial health, new nuclear program and more can be reviewed at tva.com/about-tva/reports

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

