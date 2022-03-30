TrueCar Releases Analysis of March and 2022 First Quarter Industry Sales

EV and hybrid vehicle demand skyrockets amid surging fuel prices
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,246,993 units in March 2022, down 25% from a year ago and up 5% from February 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13.6 million, down 23% from March 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,084,168 units, down 24% from a year ago and up 2% from February 2022.
"Over the last month we've seen a huge spike in electric vehicle and hybrid prospects on the TrueCar site, with a 380% increase year-over-year for EVs and a 180% jump year-over-year for hybrids," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "This is the largest monthly jump we've ever seen and understandably so with current fuel prices."
"This month in spite of low inventory, we're seeing mild fleet recovery as we head into the summer season," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.
Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for March 2022 are expected to be down 25% from a year ago and up 5% from February 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for March 2022 are expected to be down 30% from a year ago and up 31% from February 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 54% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 15% from a year ago and down 1% from February 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 23% from a year ago at 13.6 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for March 2022 are expected to reach 3.6 million, down 13% from a year ago and up 11% from February 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for March 2022 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months.
- Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 16% from a year ago and up 3.5% from Q4 2021.
- Quarterly incentive spend is down 51% from Q1 2021.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Mar 2022 Forecast
Mar 2021 Actual
Feb 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
24,275
31,888
26,074
-23.9%
-26.7%
-6.9%
-17.2%
Daimler
20,384
24,651
19,237
-17.3%
-20.4%
6.0%
-5.8%
Ford
154,405
213,300
128,229
-27.6%
-30.3%
20.4%
7.0%
GM
205,018
245,606
161,705
-16.5%
-19.6%
26.8%
12.7%
Honda
103,045
148,538
84,394
-30.6%
-33.2%
22.1%
8.5%
Hyundai
69,504
78,409
55,906
-11.4%
-14.6%
24.3%
10.5%
Kia
62,609
66,523
49,182
-5.9%
-9.4%
27.3%
13.2%
Nissan
75,308
128,334
61,674
-41.3%
-43.5%
22.1%
8.5%
Stellantis
153,375
183,333
136,580
-16.3%
-19.4%
12.3%
-0.2%
Subaru
47,605
65,726
44,866
-27.6%
-30.3%
6.1%
-5.7%
Tesla
44,525
23,050
42,742
93.2%
86.0%
4.2%
-7.4%
Toyota
179,919
256,485
160,645
-29.9%
-32.5%
12.0%
-0.4%
Volkswagen Group
39,159
70,276
36,355
-44.3%
-46.3%
7.7%
-4.3%
Industry
1,246,993
1,604,983
1,057,945
-22.3%
-25.2%
17.9%
4.8%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Mar 2022 Forecast
Mar 2021 Actual
Feb 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
23,710
30,576
25,623
-22.5%
-25.3%
-7.5%
-17.7%
Daimler
19,338
23,903
18,843
-19.1%
-22.1%
2.6%
-8.8%
Ford
115,884
166,090
104,219
-30.2%
-32.8%
11.2%
-1.2%
GM
157,090
215,813
140,659
-27.2%
-29.9%
11.7%
-0.7%
Honda
102,017
145,541
84,040
-29.9%
-32.5%
21.4%
7.9%
Hyundai
69,399
68,605
55,320
1.2%
-2.6%
25.5%
11.5%
Kia
58,517
55,144
47,352
6.1%
2.2%
23.6%
9.8%
Nissan
66,004
85,771
50,977
-23.0%
-25.9%
29.5%
15.1%
Stellantis
117,910
157,102
114,162
-24.9%
-27.7%
3.3%
-8.2%
Subaru
46,351
63,925
43,193
-27.5%
-30.2%
7.3%
-4.6%
Tesla
44,174
23,050
42,727
91.6%
84.5%
3.4%
-8.1%
Toyota
164,823
226,277
141,838
-27.2%
-29.9%
16.2%
3.3%
Volkswagen Group
38,370
62,461
35,820
-38.6%
-40.8%
7.1%
-4.8%
Industry
1,084,168
1,380,536
947,445
-21.5%
-24.4%
14.4%
1.7%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Mar 2022 Forecast
Mar 2021 Actual
Feb 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
565
1,312
451
-56.9%
-58.5%
25.4%
11.5%
Daimler
1,046
748
394
39.9%
34.7%
165.8%
136.3%
Ford
38,521
47,210
24,010
-18.4%
-21.4%
60.4%
42.6%
GM
47,928
29,793
21,046
60.9%
54.9%
127.7%
102.4%
Honda
1,028
2,997
354
-65.7%
-67.0%
190.7%
158.4%
Hyundai
105
9,804
586
-98.9%
-99.0%
-82.1%
-84.1%
Kia
4,092
11,379
1,830
-64.0%
-65.4%
123.6%
98.8%
Nissan
9,304
42,563
10,697
-78.1%
-79.0%
-13.0%
-22.7%
Stellantis
35,465
26,231
22,418
35.2%
30.2%
58.2%
40.6%
Subaru
1,254
1,801
1,673
-30.4%
-33.0%
-25.0%
-33.4%
Tesla
351
-
15
2308.7%
2041.0%
Toyota
15,096
30,208
18,807
-50.0%
-51.9%
-19.7%
-28.7%
Volkswagen Group
789
7,815
535
-89.9%
-90.3%
47.4%
31.0%
Industry
162,826
224,447
110,500
-27.5%
-30.1%
47.4%
31.0%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Mar 2022 Forecast
Mar 2021 Actual
Feb 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2.3%
4.1%
1.7%
-43.4%
34.7%
Daimler
5.1%
3.0%
2.0%
69.2%
150.9%
Ford
24.9%
22.1%
18.7%
12.7%
33.2%
GM
23.4%
12.1%
13.0%
92.7%
79.6%
Honda
1.0%
2.0%
0.4%
-50.6%
138.1%
Hyundai
0.2%
12.5%
1.0%
-98.8%
-85.6%
Kia
6.5%
17.1%
3.7%
-61.8%
75.7%
Nissan
12.4%
33.2%
17.3%
-62.7%
-28.8%
Stellantis
23.1%
14.3%
16.4%
61.6%
40.9%
Subaru
2.6%
2.7%
3.7%
-3.9%
-29.3%
Tesla
0.8%
0.0%
0.0%
2212.2%
Toyota
8.4%
11.8%
11.7%
-28.8%
-28.3%
Volkswagen Group
2.0%
11.1%
1.5%
-81.9%
36.8%
Industry
13.1%
14.0%
10.4%
-6.6%
25.0%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Mar 2022 Forecast
Mar 2021 Actual
Feb 2022 Actual
BMW
1.9%
2.0%
2.5%
Daimler
1.6%
1.5%
1.8%
Ford
12.4%
13.3%
12.1%
GM
16.4%
15.3%
15.3%
Honda
8.3%
9.3%
8.0%
Hyundai
5.6%
4.9%
5.3%
Kia
5.0%
4.1%
4.6%
Nissan
6.0%
8.0%
5.8%
Stellantis
12.3%
11.4%
12.9%
Subaru
3.8%
4.1%
4.2%
Tesla
3.6%
1.4%
4.0%
Toyota
14.4%
16.0%
15.2%
Volkswagen Group
3.1%
4.4%
3.4%
94.6%
95.7%
95.2%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Mar 2022 Forecast
Mar 2021 Actual
Feb 2022 Actual
BMW
2.2%
2.2%
2.7%
Daimler
1.8%
1.7%
2.0%
Ford
10.7%
12.0%
11.0%
GM
14.5%
15.6%
14.8%
Honda
9.4%
10.5%
8.9%
Hyundai
6.4%
5.0%
5.8%
Kia
5.4%
4.0%
5.0%
Nissan
6.1%
6.2%
5.4%
Stellantis
10.9%
11.4%
12.0%
Subaru
4.3%
4.6%
4.6%
Tesla
4.1%
1.7%
4.5%
Toyota
15.2%
16.4%
15.0%
Volkswagen Group
3.5%
4.5%
3.8%
94.4%
95.9%
95.5%
ATP
Manufacturer
Mar 2022 Forecast
Mar 2021 Actual
Feb 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$66,225
$60,360
$62,852
9.7%
5.4%
Daimler
$70,685
$62,111
$73,946
13.8%
-4.4%
Ford
$47,621
$45,155
$48,294
5.5%
-1.4%
GM
$49,878
$43,134
$51,105
15.6%
-2.4%
Honda
$37,585
$31,938
$37,017
17.7%
1.5%
Hyundai
$36,133
$29,739
$36,767
21.5%
-1.7%
Kia
$34,346
$29,387
$33,163
16.9%
3.6%
Nissan
$33,032
$28,741
$32,546
14.9%
1.5%
Stellantis
$53,320
$44,135
$52,515
20.8%
1.5%
Subaru
$34,516
$30,894
$34,334
11.7%
0.5%
Toyota
$40,431
$34,980
$39,992
15.6%
1.1%
Volkswagen Group
$46,153
$43,549
$46,598
6.0%
-1.0%
Industry
$43,462
$37,676
$43,879
15.4%
-1.0%
$5,786
-$417
Incentives
Manufacturer
Mar 2022 Forecast
Mar 2021 Actual
Feb 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$2,237
$4,997
$2,582
-55.2%
-13.3%
Daimler
$2,053
$4,221
$2,243
-51.4%
-8.5%
Ford
$1,687
$3,034
$1,748
-44.4%
-3.5%
GM
$1,888
$4,836
$1,963
-61.0%
-3.8%
Honda
$1,109
$2,382
$1,159
-53.5%
-4.3%
Hyundai
$1,070
$2,541
$950
-57.9%
12.6%
Kia
$1,140
$2,817
$1,239
-59.5%
-8.0%
Nissan
$1,550
$3,331
$1,789
-53.5%
-13.4%
Stellantis
$2,574
$4,640
$2,570
-44.5%
0.1%
Subaru
$837
$1,275
$856
-34.3%
-2.2%
Toyota
$981
$2,774
$1,058
-64.6%
-7.3%
Volkswagen Group
$2,061
$4,001
$1,874
-48.5%
9.9%
Industry
$1,581
$3,424
$1,657
-53.8%
-4.6%
-$1,843
-$76
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Mar 2022 Forecast
Mar 2021 Actual
Feb 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
3.4%
8.3%
4.1%
-59.2%
-17.7%
Daimler
2.9%
6.8%
3.0%
-57.3%
-4.2%
Ford
3.5%
6.7%
3.6%
-47.3%
-2.1%
GM
3.8%
11.2%
3.8%
-66.2%
-1.5%
Honda
3.0%
7.5%
3.1%
-60.4%
-5.7%
Hyundai
3.0%
8.5%
2.6%
-65.4%
14.6%
Kia
3.3%
9.6%
3.7%
-65.4%
-11.2%
Nissan
4.7%
11.6%
5.5%
-59.5%
-14.6%
Stellantis
4.8%
10.5%
4.9%
-54.1%
-1.4%
Subaru
2.4%
4.1%
2.5%
-41.2%
-2.7%
Toyota
2.4%
7.9%
2.6%
-69.4%
-8.3%
Volkswagen Group
4.5%
9.2%
4.0%
-51.4%
11.0%
Industry
3.6%
9.1%
3.8%
-60.0%
-3.7%
Revenue
Manufacturer
Mar 2022 Forecast
Mar 2021 Actual
Feb 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$54,197,050,283
$60,469,364,982
$46,421,894,319
-10.4%
16.7%
Quarterly Tables
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
74,304
77,718
100,891
-4.4%
-5.7%
-26.4%
-23.4%
Daimler
60,021
70,236
77,114
-14.5%
-15.7%
-22.2%
-19.1%
Ford
425,079
517,711
504,138
-17.9%
-19.0%
-15.7%
-12.3%
GM
509,297
639,406
436,776
-20.3%
-21.4%
16.6%
21.3%
Honda
261,388
347,091
287,206
-24.7%
-25.7%
-9.0%
-5.3%
Hyundai
176,920
175,352
167,747
0.9%
-0.5%
5.5%
9.7%
Kia
154,279
159,550
145,891
-3.3%
-4.6%
5.7%
10.0%
Nissan
196,724
285,553
195,433
-31.1%
-32.0%
0.7%
4.7%
Stellantis
416,733
471,931
410,857
-11.7%
-12.9%
1.4%
5.5%
Subaru
136,629
160,426
121,008
-14.8%
-16.0%
12.9%
17.4%
Tesla
127,432
69,300
108,370
83.9%
81.4%
17.6%
22.3%
Toyota
499,240
608,670
474,656
-18.0%
-19.1%
5.2%
9.4%
Volkswagen Group
113,249
161,510
133,934
-29.9%
-30.8%
-15.4%
-12.1%
Industry
3,306,944
3,910,569
3,298,307
-15.4%
-16.6%
0.3%
4.3%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
72,574
72,722
96,537
-0.2%
-1.5%
-24.8%
-21.8%
Daimler
56,940
67,742
72,398
-15.9%
-17.1%
-21.4%
-18.2%
Ford
319,031
398,553
403,030
-20.0%
-21.0%
-20.8%
-17.7%
GM
390,236
537,787
381,117
-27.4%
-28.4%
2.4%
6.5%
Honda
258,781
342,231
285,047
-24.4%
-25.4%
-9.2%
-5.6%
Hyundai
176,652
160,868
164,726
9.8%
8.3%
7.2%
11.5%
Kia
144,196
135,437
138,541
6.5%
5.0%
4.1%
8.2%
Nissan
172,419
198,754
167,164
-13.2%
-14.4%
3.1%
7.3%
Stellantis
320,372
385,913
345,269
-17.0%
-18.1%
-7.2%
-3.5%
Subaru
133,030
152,878
117,668
-13.0%
-14.1%
13.1%
17.6%
Tesla
126,427
68,866
104,893
83.6%
81.1%
20.5%
25.4%
Toyota
457,351
537,958
440,175
-15.0%
-16.1%
3.9%
8.1%
Volkswagen Group
110,967
144,664
130,333
-23.3%
-24.3%
-14.9%
-11.5%
Industry
2,875,141
3,337,891
2,966,034
-13.9%
-15.0%
-3.1%
0.8%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
BMW
2.2%
2.0%
3.1%
Daimler
1.8%
1.8%
2.3%
Ford
12.9%
13.2%
15.3%
GM
15.4%
16.4%
13.2%
Honda
7.9%
8.9%
8.7%
Hyundai
5.3%
4.5%
5.1%
Kia
4.7%
4.1%
4.4%
Nissan
5.9%
7.3%
5.9%
Stellantis
12.6%
12.1%
12.5%
Subaru
4.1%
4.1%
3.7%
Tesla
3.9%
1.8%
3.3%
Toyota
15.1%
15.6%
14.4%
Volkswagen Group
3.4%
4.1%
4.1%
95.3%
95.8%
95.9%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
BMW
2.5%
2.2%
3.3%
Daimler
2.0%
2.0%
2.4%
Ford
11.1%
11.9%
13.6%
GM
13.6%
16.1%
12.8%
Honda
9.0%
10.3%
9.6%
Hyundai
6.1%
4.8%
5.6%
Kia
5.0%
4.1%
4.7%
Nissan
6.0%
6.0%
5.6%
Stellantis
11.1%
11.6%
11.6%
Subaru
4.6%
4.6%
4.0%
Tesla
4.4%
2.1%
3.5%
Toyota
15.9%
16.1%
14.8%
Volkswagen Group
3.9%
4.3%
4.4%
95.3%
96.0%
96.0%
ATP
Manufacturer
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$63,812
$59,439
$60,025
7.4%
6.3%
Daimler
$73,238
$62,877
$66,338
16.5%
10.4%
Ford
$48,236
$44,997
$47,358
7.2%
1.9%
GM
$50,717
$42,982
$51,728
18.0%
-2.0%
Honda
$36,451
$31,144
$33,309
17.0%
9.4%
Hyundai
$36,173
$30,726
$34,533
17.7%
4.7%
Kia
$33,845
$29,355
$30,886
15.3%
9.6%
Nissan
$33,223
$28,886
$33,030
15.0%
0.6%
Stellantis
$52,707
$43,517
$50,204
21.1%
5.0%
Subaru
$34,709
$30,955
$32,720
12.1%
6.1%
Toyota
$40,077
$35,389
$38,452
13.2%
4.2%
Volkswagen Group
$46,358
$42,327
$41,563
9.5%
11.5%
Industry
$43,841
$37,872
$42,366
15.8%
3.5%
$5,969
$1,475
Incentives
Manufacturer
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$2,538
$5,124
$3,010
-50.5%
-15.7%
Daimler
$2,129
$4,060
$2,428
-47.5%
-12.3%
Ford
$1,869
$3,217
$2,377
-41.9%
-21.4%
GM
$1,965
$4,653
$1,916
-57.8%
2.6%
Honda
$1,172
$2,357
$1,515
-50.3%
-22.7%
Hyundai
$1,049
$2,379
$1,176
-55.9%
-10.8%
Kia
$1,373
$2,734
$1,754
-49.8%
-21.8%
Nissan
$1,782
$3,598
$2,010
-50.5%
-11.3%
Stellantis
$2,548
$4,630
$2,377
-45.0%
7.2%
Subaru
$892
$1,302
$1,032
-31.5%
-13.6%
Toyota
$1,060
$2,644
$1,258
-59.9%
-15.8%
Volkswagen Group
$1,964
$3,813
$2,103
-48.5%
-6.6%
Industry
$1,680
$3,428
$1,894
-51.0%
-11.3%
-$1,748
-$214
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
