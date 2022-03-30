Symbiance announces the launch of SimpleStats, an application for statistical analysis and reporting of clinical data

PRINCTON, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleStats (www.SimpleStats.ai) is designed to help Pharmaceutical/Biotech industries to automate statistical analysis and reporting of clinical data!

Symbiance announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered product SimpleStats. This launch reflects Symbiance's focus to address the industry's time-consuming and manual process challenges by leveraging the power of AI.

This announcement follows the last year's launch of Symbiance's ZYLiQ product that performs scientific writing, which helps medical writers.

SimpleStats is an application to automate statistical analysis and reporting for clinical research. The tool generates Tables, Listings and Graphs (TLG) in a rapid but structured way, using AI. The uniqueness of the tool is that it can work with any sponsor/biostatistician's TLG mock shells.

Built with an efficient framework for accelerating the TLG generation process in just 3 simple steps.

1. Upload TLG mock shell & ADaM or Derived dataset

2. Review and confirm or annotate TLG mock shell annotation with ADaM variables.

3. Generate reports & download stand-alone programs for the corresponding TLG

It generates TLGs simply by uploading the TLG mock shell and ADaM datasets. The SimpleStats AI engine will then automatically annotate TLG mock shell with ADaM variables. Users can review and finalize annotations based on ADaM Data. The application automatically generates reports in minutes and provides a stand-alone program per TLG.

"Symbiance has over 30-year history of providing quality CRO services for pharmaceutical/biotech industry. We have been at the forefront of innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technologies to provide feature-rich products/software to solve process challenges within the industry. We are very excited with the launch of SimpleStats and are looking forward to seeing our customer benefit from such automation," says Ilango Ramanujam the President & CEO of Symbiance.

About Symbiance:

Symbiance Inc., headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey is a global CRO founded in 1992 with extensive clinical research expertise and global reach. Symbiance leverages the power of artificial intelligence; is focused on innovating solutions that are technically and architecturally substantiated. It also ensures that the customers embrace a platform approach, which will result in efficient process and ultimately driving improvements in their business performance.

Please direct all enquiries to Chandra Shekar Gambiraopet at shekarg@symbiance.com

