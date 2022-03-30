Smoothie King Reports Strong Franchise Growth with Signing of 51 New Store Commitments in Q1 2022

World's Largest Smoothie Brand Also Announces Target Markets for Future Domestic Development

DALLAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie chain and the first health and fitness QSR brand of its kind, today announced strong franchise growth in the first quarter of 2022, signing development agreements to open 51 new stores in key growth markets such as the Carolinas, Florida, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin, among others. Following the brand's success in 2021, which included opening over 100 new stores globally, Smoothie King also announced aggressive domestic growth plans for the coming year throughout the Southwest, Mountain, Upper Midwest, and New England regions.

"We are proud of the results the brand has experienced so early in the year and have no doubt that momentum will carry us to a record-breaking 2022," said Wan Kim, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "With everything we have planned for this year — from new stores and technology advancements to new product launches — our franchise opportunities have never been stronger. As we continue our vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey, we're looking forward to welcoming more franchisees into the Smoothie King family."

As part of its expansion plans for 2022, Smoothie King is currently seeking experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand that is committed to providing products that are healthy, clean and taste amazing. Single- and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.

"When I was introduced to Smoothie King, I immediately recognized that the simplicity and strength of its business model coupled with an exceptional, high-quality product was a recipe for success," said Yonas Hagos, a Purple Heart Veteran and nationwide multi-unit operator, who recently received national recognition as one of the International Franchise Association's Franchisee of the Year award recipients during its Annual Convention in February. "Franchising has provided me with a structured path to fulfilling the American Dream and the Smoothie King brand is truly a one-of-a-kind concept with exponential room for growth."

Smoothie King also recently launched an incentive program for existing franchisees and a new program for qualified store team members who are looking for the opportunity to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams with Smoothie King. The programs are open to any franchisee looking to grow their portfolio.

Smoothie King repeatedly has been recognized as a top franchise opportunity. Smoothie King was named the "Top Brand to Buy" in the beverage category of Franchise Times' 2022 Zor Awards and named to its "Top 400 Franchises" list. Additionally, Smoothie King received the Top Franchises Satisfaction Award for 2022 from Franchise Business Review based on the brand's high franchisee satisfaction.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Smoothie King, please visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with over 1,300 locations worldwide, including in the United States, Korea, Grand Cayman, and Trinidad. Founded in 1973, Smoothie King has made it its mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle. By blending each smoothie with a purpose, Smoothie King makes it simple and enjoyable for guests to achieve their individual health and fitness goals. Smoothie King has been recognized No. 13 overall on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2022 and ranked one of the "Fastest Growing Franchises." For more information about franchising with Smoothie King, visit SmoothieKingFranchise.com or follow the brand on social media @SmoothieKing.

