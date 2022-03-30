REVOLUTIONARY COLLEGE ATHLETICS RECRUITING PLATFORM SIGNING DAY SPORTS AND MINNESOTA FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

The Student-Athlete Recruiting Platform Becomes the Exclusive Recruiting Technology for High School Coaches Across the State

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, the future of recruiting for college athletics, is now the exclusive student-athlete recruiting platform of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA), it was announced today. Now more than a thousand high school coaches representing over 355 schools across the state will have access to Signing Day Sports' innovative platform that is revolutionizing the recruiting process for student-athletes and high school and college coaches alike through its digital ecosystem.

The partnership came to fruition through an introduction from Minnesota Vikings legend Chad Greenway, who recently joined Signing Day Sports as an ambassador. In his work across the Minnesota community and with Signing Day Sports, Greenway is committed to increasing exposure for and providing opportunities to high school athletes across the state in which he played his entire professional career.

"This exclusive partnership with the MFCA is the next exciting step in creating an equitable recruiting space in a state whose significance in my personal football career cannot be understated," said Greenway. "I'm excited to watch the impact the Signing Day Sports platform will have in leveling the recruiting playing field across the state and look forward to seeing Minnesota's football talent find collegiate opportunities that they otherwise could have missed."

"The MFCA welcomes the opportunity to join other national leaders in endorsing this unique, exciting, initiative to aid our student-athletes in their recruiting process," said Ron Stolski, MFCA Executive Director. "The Signing Day Sports platform is the innovative resource that will ensure players maximize their exposure to colleges and universities and provide them with a clearer path to pursue if they wish to continue their football experience beyond high school."

Minnesota high school football coaches will receive access to athlete information and other key benefits not available to or centralized for them from recruiting platforms. Signing Day Sports offers a unique digital ecosystem to help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches across the country, featuring one-of-a-kind aspects that include:

Athletes can upload video-verified measurables and testing, official fundamental and drill recordings, game schedules and stats. They can also answer recorded interview questions to highlight the intangibles of their athletic character.

High School coaches can manage rosters and depth charts, communicate internally with players and staff, remain aware of recruiting communications, and advocate for their athletes.

College coaches and scouts can find recruits that meet any level of criteria, can plan out recruiting classes for years to come, and can trust and evaluate talent through video-verification and analysis.

More athletes, coaches, and scouts will be able to find each other than ever before, facilitating and leading to more offers, scholarships, and successful programs on a national scale.

Signing Day Sports' partnership with Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) is another key development in the platform's commitment to utilizing its technology to dramatically improve the recruiting landscape for student-athletes and coaches across the country. In the past year, Signing Day Sports has also signed exclusive partnerships with the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) and the North Carolina Coaches Association (NCAA).

About Signing Day Sports

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Signing Day Sports was founded by a group of former professional athletes and coaches who saw the need to improve the college sports recruiting landscape. Founded in 2020, the firm is experiencing explosive growth as more coaches, parents and student athletes embrace Signing Day Sports as a trustworthy platform to showcase athletic skill and talent. To learn more, visit www.signingdaysports.com or follow Signing Day Sports on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

About The Minnesota Football Coaches Association

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association is the professional organization of high school football coaches representing and serving Minnesota High School Football for 65 years by preserving its past, providing educational opportunities for students and coaches; supporting and promoting diversity; recognizing and honoring achievement; valuing good sportsmanship; improving and enhancing the game of football and engaging in partnership with the MSHSL and MHSCA to develop healthy participation in all activities for the student-athletes of our schools and communities.

