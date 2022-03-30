Princess Cruises Goes ‘Wild For Alaska Seafood’ With New Menus and Events Debuting Spring 2022

Alaska Voyagers to Experience Destination Dining While They Explore All the Wonders of the 'Great Land'

Menus to Feature Seafood Sourced Sustainably from Top Alaska Fisheries

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests on Princess Cruises' Alaska voyages can now enjoy an immersive destination-dining experience as Alaska's number one cruise operator launches its "Wild for Alaska Seafood" program aboard six vessels sailing The Great Land this spring.

This industry-first, location-based seafood initiative features an extensive menu rotation of Alaska seafood dishes, along with destination-inspired cocktail experiences—including flights of Alaska spirits sourced from local distilleries—inventive cocktails such as "Creamy Cinnamon Moonshine," "Glacial chilled Martinis," and hand-picked, premium wine pairings to go with Alaska seafood dishes. This culinary program is another enhancement to the award-winning North to Alaska program, bringing local Alaskans, culture, and fresh seafood on board and ashore to immerse guests in all things Alaska.

"We take our role as the leader in Alaska cruising seriously and as such we're always looking for new ways to enhance our guests' experience, both on board and ashore, while helping them gain a deeper appreciation of this incredible cruising region," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Guests are going to love these one-of-a-kind dishes that showcase the unique culinary offerings that add an exciting new dimension to our Alaska vacations."

Building upon Princess Cruises' popular "only in Alaska" menus, "Wild for Alaska Seafood" program will offer 30 distinctive Alaska seafood dishes with featured items every night in all main dining rooms. Recipes—created by Sodamin and his talented culinary arts team—will highlight only the freshest seafood ingredients with multiple varieties of Alaska salmon, including King (Chinook), Sockeye and Coho, as well as wild Alaska cod (caught by hook and line only), halibut, rockfish, Dungeness crabs, wild spot prawns and razor clams.

"When it comes to cruising in Alaska, more people choose Princess than any other cruise line, and now we're making the experience more authentic and memorable with fresh new seafood choices and culinary events not found anywhere else," said Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess who spearheaded the initiative. "We created our exclusive 'Wild for Alaska Seafood' program to celebrate its rich fishing heritage and fascinating local culture, all while enriching our guests' adventure as they experience and explore The Great Land. Our goal is to showcase Alaska's deliciously diverse seafood as well its history allowing guests to truly immerse themselves in this awe-inspiring natural wonderland."

Additionally, ships' specialty restaurants, including the Crown Grill steak and seafood restaurant and the classic Italian trattoria Sabatini's, will offer "Wild for Alaska Seafood" menu inserts featuring appetizers like salmon carpaccio and choices of pan-seared, poached, pan fried or grilled wild Alaska halibut or Copper River salmon. "Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a whole new range of Alaska seafood regardless of where they're dining that evening," said Sodamin.

Underscoring its role as a steward of the environment, Princess developed the new "Wild for Alaska Seafood" program in partnership with Pacific Seafood, Alaska Seafood, and Alaska Leader Seafood, all of which have an abiding commitment to environmentally responsible practices and are among the best-managed, most sustainable fisheries in the world.

"It is our responsibility to serve our oceans through an unwavering commitment to sustainability, being stewards in our local communities, and leaders in sustainable fishing practices," said Frank Dulcich, president & CEO of Pacific Seafood. "We are proud to partner with Princess in a mission that aligns with ours in serving sustainable, wild Alaska seafood, and the healthiest protein on the planet."

Meghan Rider, Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute's domestic marketing director, is equally enthused about the new program: "We are thrilled that Chef Rudi Sodamin and Princess Cruises are expanding their offerings of wild and sustainable seafood from Alaska across their ships. In choosing Alaska seafood, not only are they choosing a world-class product for their guests, they are also supporting the thousands of harvesters and the diverse coastal communities that make up the world-leading sustainable fisheries of Alaska."

The 2022 Alaska cruises and cruisetours season features six MedallionClass ships—including the new Discovery Princess —offering 145 departures with 14 unique itineraries from four convenient North American departure ports. Guests can choose from more than 150 shore excursions, including "Cook My Catch," a signature Princess Cruises experience in which guests embark on a fishing excursion and have the chefs prepare what they catch for dinner that evening.

