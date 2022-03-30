Perception Point Acquires Hysolate, Expanding its Prevention-as-a-Service Portfolio to Include Web Security

The company will now protect the top two attack vectors threatening organizations - email and web - from a single cloud-based platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point, a leading email and cloud collaboration channel security company, announced today that it has acquired Hysolate , a next-gen web isolation platform operating at the endpoint level, to deliver unprecedented protection against all content-based attacks by leveraging three necessary layers of cybersecurity technology: isolation, detection, and remediation.

The deal adds web security to Perception Point's suite of advanced threat protection solutions, and is expected to increase the company's Total Available Market (TAM) by $7Bn . The joint offering includes complete coverage of all main communication channels, including email, cloud storage platforms, cloud apps, and CRM apps, in addition to content and DLP protection in the web domain.

"Web security is undergoing a dramatic evolution, and we believe this is only the beginning," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "Organizations across all industries and sizes are exposed to an onslaught of threats stemming from the internet via email or simple web browsing on a daily basis. Coupling Hysolate's innovative isolation technology and endpoint management capabilities with Perception Point's proven prevention and remediation solution transforms Perception Point into a one-stop-shop for all content-based attacks, delivering significant added value to our rapidly growing customer base."

Founded in 2016, Hysolate has developed a groundbreaking technology which perfectly balances between cybersecurity requirements and exceptional user experience. The SaaS-based solution allows users to safely browse the web seamlessly and quickly, with no delay, eliminating security risk to the organization's assets from potentially malicious actors. Additionally, users can leverage the same environment to protect the company's sensitive enterprise apps from insider threats and accidental data loss. As a cloud-native solution, it is deployed easily and is geared for Fortune 500 enterprises as well as SMBs.

The acquisition will provide Hysolate's benefits as part of Perception Point's best-of-breed Prevention-as-a-Service portfolio. The joint offering will fuse Perception Point's channel coverage with the added value of Hysolate's endpoint-centric approach to deliver customers with the full protection cycle – isolation of the activity, identification of the potential risk, containment of the attack, and full analysis of the event. This will be performed rapidly, efficiently, and holistically across all collaboration channels of the organization.

As part of the acquisition, Tal Zamir, Founder and CTO of Hysolate, will join Perception Point as CTO.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Perception Point and continue our mission to provide web security for organizations everywhere," noted Zamir. "There's complete alignment between the two companies' visions and understanding of the evolving threat landscape. By encompassing the cloud, the endpoint, and the collaboration domains, while delivering unbeatable threat detection capabilities, we know that we can deliver unparalleled security solutions to all organizations from day one."

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company offering fast interception of any content-borne attacks across email and all cloud collaboration channels. The company's next-generation solution provides the best coverage against any type of cyberattack and prevents attacks well before they reach end-users by dynamically scanning 100% of content, regardless of volume, to ensure that it's safe. Deployed within minutes, with no change to enterprises' infrastructure and zero fuss to IT teams, Perception Point's solution – coupled with its Incident Response Service – is easy to manage and acts as a force multiplier to enterprises' SOC teams, reducing management overhead, improving user experience, and delivering continuous insights. To learn more about Perception Point, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Twitter .

