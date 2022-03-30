InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathroom Training Accessory for Children (ROH-549)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I'm a stay-at-home dad and I wanted to create a gentle and encouraging method of teaching a toddler to use the bathroom independently," said an inventor, from East Syracuse, N.Y., "so I invented the 1,2,3, PROPER BATHROOM GROOMING FOR CHILDREN. My design helps to establish hygienic and healthy habits right from the start."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to teach young children proper bathroom habits. In doing so, it ensures that children lower the seat, flush the toilet and wash their hands. It also provides added motivation and encouragement and it could increase independence. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households with young children, day care centers, preschools, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ROH-549, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp