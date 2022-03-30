Indiana's Manufacturing Companies Face New Challenges in Demand, Supply Chain, Workforce, and Automation as Pandemic Subsides, Survey Reveals

INDIANAPOLIS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katz, Sapper & Miller, a nationally recognized advisory, tax, and audit firm, has released the results of its annual manufacturing industry survey, "2022 Indiana Manufacturing Survey: Back to Work." While the COVID-19 pandemic remains part of operations planning, the survey found manufacturers are primarily focused on finding solutions to surging customer demand, high supply chain costs, recruitment and retention, and implementation of automation tactics.

Conducted by Katz, Sapper & Miller in partnership with Indiana University's Kelley School of Business at IUPUI and the Indiana Manufacturers Association , nearly 100 Indiana-based manufacturing companies were surveyed throughout the first quarter of 2022 on their overall successes and challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and their expectations going forward. The average number of employees for participating companies is 478, with the largest employing 10,500. Manufacturing industries represented include automotive; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; healthcare; furniture and home goods; food and beverage; chemicals, metal fabrication; paper products; signage; and more.

In 2020, manufacturers had to adjust practices to both maintain profit margins and ensure they were providing a healthy, safe environment for employees. Survey respondents say this year that COVID-19 is either not a significant threat (53%) to their business, or it's a serious impact that they feel they'll be able to make it through (47%). Furthermore, most have been able to maintain or improve overall profit margins, with an average improvement of about 9% expected for 2022 over 2021.

"For more than a decade, respondents to our survey have said the state of Indiana does a good job supporting manufacturers, and this year is no different. It's exemplified in companies' abilities to weather the challenges COVID-19 brought and remain afloat," said Jason Patch, partner-in-charge of KSM's Manufacturing & Distribution Services Group. "Because of state and federal support, the industry was able to adjust and see profits increase over the past couple years. Now, they can apply that flexibility they learned during the pandemic to issues facing them today."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, respondents in the 2020 survey prioritized the following areas of business operations as leading to future change:

Process and automation

Workforce

Supply chain

Products

These areas are once again rising to the surface as the main priorities for many companies – with COVID-19 still being a mild factor.

Forty-five percent of this year's respondents experienced a surge in customer demand, and that's coupled with 81% of respondents dealing with supply chain shortages. Of note, for the first time in survey history, respondents unanimously responded to a question — 100% agreed that the costs of materials in their supply chains have recently increased.

This reflects the national climate of the manufacturing industry as well. The Institute for Supply Management Purchasing Managers' Index for January 2022 was 57.6%, a 1.2% decrease from December 2021. This indicates U.S. economic activity is performing well for the 20th straight month, but many across the country are having the same supply chain and customer demand issues Indiana companies are. Unfortunately, the Bloomberg Economics dashboard shows conditions aren't expected to improve significantly in early 2022.

Related, recruitment and retention of workers was a major challenge before the pandemic, but it has been exacerbated since 2020. Respondents report an average increase of 17% in labor costs, yet employers need to maintain a solid workforce. In an effort to attract skilled workers to many available positions throughout the state, 93% of survey participants are raising salary levels and adjusting benefits. On the other hand, 73% say the lack of workers is accelerating the need for automation, a trend that's been noted in previous Indiana manufacturing surveys.

"Companies are at quite a crossroads. They see the need to protect their businesses by layering automation into production, yet they don't want to discourage workers from applying for the jobs that need to be filled as soon as possible," said Mark Frohlich, associate professor of operations management at the Kelley School of Business at IUPUI. "While much of this year's data reveals numerous challenges, manufacturers are learning they have many tools at their disposal to be more capable and competitive in the coming years."

Download the full "2022 Indiana Manufacturing Survey: Back to Work" report here.

