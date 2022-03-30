Greenspoon Marder Welcomes New Partner Keon Hardemon in Miami

MIAMI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the addition of a new partner and current Miami-Dade Board of County District 3 Commissioner, Keon Hardemon.

"Keon's civic involvement, community leadership, and well-rounded experience resolving complex and sophisticated litigation disputes will further strengthen our ability to serve clients not only in Miami, but throughout the U.S.," says Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We are ecstatic to welcome Keon to our Miami office. His dedication to community advocacy and his sterling reputation in South Florida will help bolster our first-class capabilities and national network," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

Mr. Hardemon takes an active role in shaping the legal community in Florida. He currently serves as commissioner on the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners for District 3. He also serves as chairman of Miami-Dade County's Aviation and Economic Development Committee and chairman of the Tourist Development Council. Additionally, Mr. Hardemon is a member of many other prestigious professional and social organizations, including the American Bar Association, Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Wilkie D. Ferguson Bar Association, FAMU Alumni Association, and the UM Alumni Association.

Mr. Hardemon represents clients at all stages of complex commercial and civil litigation matters. He has extensive experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in litigation proceedings, including trial and alternative dispute resolution.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with over 200 attorneys and locations across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

