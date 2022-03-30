Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of March Quarter Financial Results

ATLANTA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its March quarter financial results at 10 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

About Delta Air Lines

No one better connects the world

Nearly 5,000 Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) flights take off every day, connecting people across more than 265 destinations on six continents with award-winning operational excellence, customer service, safety and innovation. As the leading global airline, Delta's mission is to create opportunities, foster understanding and expand horizons by connecting people and communities to each other and their potential.

Delta's 75,000+ employees believe our customers should never have to choose between seeing the world and saving the planet. Delta is leading the travel industry in building a foundation for sustainable aviation with its Flight to Net Zero, committing to science-based targets for carbon emissions aligned with the Paris Agreements. And we are taking action to make travel more diverse, equitable and inclusive, reflecting the cultures and identities of the world we serve.

Our people lead the way in delivering a world-class customer experience, and we're continuing to ensure the future of travel is personalized, enjoyable and stress-free. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and respected across every point of their journey with us.

