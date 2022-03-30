Contrast Security CISO to Present on Cybersecurity Risks at Kernelcon 2022

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, announces Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) David Lindner 's upcoming session "Knowing What Risks Matter - And Don't - In Your Open Source" and sponsorship of Kernelcon, which is taking place Wednesday, March 30, 2022- Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Omaha, Nebraska.

"It is common practice to leverage open source code as a way to build applications rapidly, which has led to open source usage continuing to grow. However, there are a lot of risks that can come from using open source code, which is why I'm looking forward to educating Kernelcon attendees about those risks and how they can more effectively measure their risks to help prioritize and solve their security debt from open source," said David Lindner , Chief Information Security Officer at Contrast Security.

What: David Lindner's session "Knowing What Risks Matter - And Don't - In Your Open Source" will educate attendees on the importance of organizations having a comprehensive picture of active and inactive libraries and classes, library age, vulnerabilities, and licensing issues as well as the top best practices to protect open-source code in their applications. Attendees will also learn the findings from the telemetry of thousands of real-world applications revealing trends of library usage and vulnerabilities.

When: Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:00pm CDT

Register: To learn more about Kernelcon and Contrast's other upcoming events, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/upcoming-events .

