Cartus Declares the Future of Mobility is HERE, and it's Flexible!

Long-time relocation industry leader announces strategic focus on designing and delivering flexible mobility programs to support current demographic trends among clients and their relocating employees.

DANBURY, Conn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) company and the leader in global talent mobility, is excited to announce its strategic focus on flexible mobility using a rigorous three-pronged approach involving:

Industry-exclusive benchmarking and thought leadership Cutting-edge technology solutions World-class mobility experts

Flexible solutions continue to grab attention in the field of talent mobility and corporate relocation as a way to meet several business objectives simultaneously, including greater cost efficiency, improved user experience, and more diverse talent. According to proprietary industry research produced in conjunction with Worldwide ERC®, more than 70% of organizations are now using flexible mobility policies as part of their relocation programs. COVID-19 appears to have been a significant factor for more organizations to adopt this approach, with Worldwide ERC industry research also indicating there are up to 25% more permanent transfer policies including flexible benefits today, when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Cartus has been supporting organizations with flexible mobility since this policy-type was first introduced more than a decade ago. In collaboration with its supplier partners, Cartus designs and delivers a number of these policy-types, including tiered, lump sum, and core/flex programs, ensuring each one aligns with a company's unique set of business priorities and challenges.

Thought Leadership to Guide Policy Transformation

Once mobility leaders have ascertained why they want to adopt a flexible mobility approach, they must then decide how to adapt their current relocation policies. A poorly devised, implemented, or managed mobility program can create more problems than it solves. To help organizations considering a policy re-design, Cartus' Flexible Mobility white paper series provides real-life case studies and an in-depth blueprint about this policy-type:

HR and mobility professionals: Visit www.cartus.com/flex to gain exclusive early access to the next publication in this series, Flexible Mobility: Building Budgets, which looks at the methods to adopt when testing the efficacy and viability of a new mobility solution.

Cutting-edge Technology Solutions

Cartus' pioneering core/flex product, Benefits Builder, allows companies to create their own flexible mobility program around a core benefit structure while engaging employees to choose the options that work best for them and their families. Powered by MovePro360®—Cartus' exclusive single source of truth platform—Benefits Builder delivers the two most-requested capabilities in relocation today: cost management and personalization. Find out more.

World-class Mobility Experts

Demonstrating its commitment to providing organizations with the support and insights they need to achieve a successful flexible policy transformation, Cartus created a team of experts dedicated to the policy-type. Led by Tracey Rennie, VP, Global Talent Mobility, "Team Flex" meets regularly to collaborate on current trends and challenges, including innovative ways to support Cartus clients and their relocating families.

"Cartus' 'Team Flex' is made up of some of our most experienced and knowledgeable employees from across the business, including Consulting Solutions, Implementation, Supply Chain Management, and of course, client-facing Global Talent Mobility," explains Rennie. "We recognize that re-designing a mobility policy can be a daunting task, but we are here to empower companies to meet their business needs while providing tailored care for their employees, and that's exactly what a flexible mobility approach offers."

For more information on the potential of flexible mobility within your relocation program, including the methods that would be most aligned with your business priorities, visit www.cartus.com.

